All Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards

The Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event gives you the perfect opportunity to pick up some extra dice, sticker packs, boosts, cash, and more.

Monopoly Go Ornament Rush: The Monopoly Man in a Christmas jumper holding an ornament in front of some stockings
Monopoly Go 

The countdown to Christmas and the holiday season is well and truly underway, and Scopely is here to give you presents early with the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush tournament. As ever, it has plenty of rewards up for grabs, including dice, cash, mega heists, sticker packs, tokens, and more.

Below is a table that details the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, which lasts for two whole days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 50. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 20 and lasts until the same time on December 22.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards:

Monopoly Go Ornament Rush level Points needed Reward
One 15 12 prize drop tokens
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Cash
Four 120 One green sticker pack
Five 180 Cash
Six 250 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 300 Five-minute high roller
Eight 350 200 dice
Nine 400 30 prize drop tokens
Ten 450 One yellow sticker pack
11 525 250 dice
12 550 35 prize drop tokens
13 560 Five-minute cash boost
14 675 One pink sticker pack
15 600 40 prize drop tokens
16 780 350 dice
17 825 Cash
18 950 50 prize drop tokens
19 750 25-minute mega heist
20 1,050 450 dice
21 1.1k 60 prize drop tokens
22 900 Ten-minute high roller
23 1,050 Cash
24 1,650 675 dice
25 1.5k 70 prize drop tokens
26 1.8k One blue sticker pack
27 1,650 Cash
28 1,875 750 dice
29 1,425 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.6k 100 prize drop tokens
31 2.1k Cash
32 2,775 1.1k dice
33 2.4k 120 prize drop tokens
34 3,225 1,250 dice
35 1,950 40-minute mega heist
36 4k 1.5k dice
37 2.7k Cash
38 4.7k 1,750 dice
39 3.2k Cash
40 5.2k 1.9k dice
41 2k five-minute luck boost
42 5.8k 2.1k dice
43 3.4k 130 prize drop tokens
44 6.4k 2,250 dice
45 4k Cash
46 7.2k 2.5k dice
47 6.5k Cash
48 8k 2.8k dice
49 6.5k Cash
50 11k 3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Ornament Rush?

Monopoly Go’s Ornament Rush works the same way as many other in-game tournaments, asking you to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to do those is by landing on the railroad tiles, so those are what you want to aim for.

The number of points you get varies; shutdowns give you up to four depending on whether or not you’re successful, while hesits yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of these points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, you can check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.

