The countdown to Christmas and the holiday season is well and truly underway, and Scopely is here to give you presents early with the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush tournament. As ever, it has plenty of rewards up for grabs, including dice, cash, mega heists, sticker packs, tokens, and more.
If you find yourself short on rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update on a daily basis. We also highly recommend you join the Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only is it a great place to meet other players for team-based Monopoly Go events, but you can also find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.
All Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards
Below is a table that details the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, which lasts for two whole days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 50. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 20 and lasts until the same time on December 22.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards:
|Monopoly Go Ornament Rush level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|120
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|180
|Cash
|Six
|250
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|300
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|350
|200 dice
|Nine
|400
|30 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|450
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|525
|250 dice
|12
|550
|35 prize drop tokens
|13
|560
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|675
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|600
|40 prize drop tokens
|16
|780
|350 dice
|17
|825
|Cash
|18
|950
|50 prize drop tokens
|19
|750
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|1,050
|450 dice
|21
|1.1k
|60 prize drop tokens
|22
|900
|Ten-minute high roller
|23
|1,050
|Cash
|24
|1,650
|675 dice
|25
|1.5k
|70 prize drop tokens
|26
|1.8k
|One blue sticker pack
|27
|1,650
|Cash
|28
|1,875
|750 dice
|29
|1,425
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.6k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|2.1k
|Cash
|32
|2,775
|1.1k dice
|33
|2.4k
|120 prize drop tokens
|34
|3,225
|1,250 dice
|35
|1,950
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|4k
|1.5k dice
|37
|2.7k
|Cash
|38
|4.7k
|1,750 dice
|39
|3.2k
|Cash
|40
|5.2k
|1.9k dice
|41
|2k
|five-minute luck boost
|42
|5.8k
|2.1k dice
|43
|3.4k
|130 prize drop tokens
|44
|6.4k
|2,250 dice
|45
|4k
|Cash
|46
|7.2k
|2.5k dice
|47
|6.5k
|Cash
|48
|8k
|2.8k dice
|49
|6.5k
|Cash
|50
|11k
|3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Ornament Rush?
Monopoly Go’s Ornament Rush works the same way as many other in-game tournaments, asking you to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to do those is by landing on the railroad tiles, so those are what you want to aim for.
The number of points you get varies; shutdowns give you up to four depending on whether or not you’re successful, while hesits yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of these points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.
Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, you can check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.