The countdown to Christmas and the holiday season is well and truly underway, and Scopely is here to give you presents early with the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush tournament. As ever, it has plenty of rewards up for grabs, including dice, cash, mega heists, sticker packs, tokens, and more.

If you find yourself short on rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update on a daily basis. We also highly recommend you join the Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only is it a great place to meet other players for team-based Monopoly Go events, but you can also find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.

All Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards

Below is a table that details the levels, points needed, and rewards for the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, which lasts for two whole days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 50. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 20 and lasts until the same time on December 22.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush rewards:

Monopoly Go Ornament Rush level Points needed Reward One 15 12 prize drop tokens Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Cash Four 120 One green sticker pack Five 180 Cash Six 250 20 prize drop tokens Seven 300 Five-minute high roller Eight 350 200 dice Nine 400 30 prize drop tokens Ten 450 One yellow sticker pack 11 525 250 dice 12 550 35 prize drop tokens 13 560 Five-minute cash boost 14 675 One pink sticker pack 15 600 40 prize drop tokens 16 780 350 dice 17 825 Cash 18 950 50 prize drop tokens 19 750 25-minute mega heist 20 1,050 450 dice 21 1.1k 60 prize drop tokens 22 900 Ten-minute high roller 23 1,050 Cash 24 1,650 675 dice 25 1.5k 70 prize drop tokens 26 1.8k One blue sticker pack 27 1,650 Cash 28 1,875 750 dice 29 1,425 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.6k 100 prize drop tokens 31 2.1k Cash 32 2,775 1.1k dice 33 2.4k 120 prize drop tokens 34 3,225 1,250 dice 35 1,950 40-minute mega heist 36 4k 1.5k dice 37 2.7k Cash 38 4.7k 1,750 dice 39 3.2k Cash 40 5.2k 1.9k dice 41 2k five-minute luck boost 42 5.8k 2.1k dice 43 3.4k 130 prize drop tokens 44 6.4k 2,250 dice 45 4k Cash 46 7.2k 2.5k dice 47 6.5k Cash 48 8k 2.8k dice 49 6.5k Cash 50 11k 3.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Ornament Rush?

Monopoly Go’s Ornament Rush works the same way as many other in-game tournaments, asking you to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to do those is by landing on the railroad tiles, so those are what you want to aim for.

The number of points you get varies; shutdowns give you up to four depending on whether or not you’re successful, while hesits yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of these points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Ornament Rush event, you can check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.