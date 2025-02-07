We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards

The Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event lasts for one day, so you'd better act quick if you want to get rewards such as dice, cash, and boosts.

Monopoly Go Pace Pushers: Screenshot of the Monopoly Man playing golf
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Pace Pushers tournament is going to take you to the limit, but you get some lovely rewards for your efforts. Such goodies include dice to get around the board, cash to construct some builders, sticker packs to fill out your collection, and more. You can even nab 2,160 flags for the new team-based event, Typhoon Racers.

If you get duplicate Monopoly Go stickers or need some friends to partner up with for other Monopoly Go events, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide every day to get some extra rolls.

In the table below you can see what points you need to reach each level in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on February 7 and ends at the same time on February 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards:

Monopoly Go Pace Pushers level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 100 flags
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 120 flags
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 160 flags
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 160 flags
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 200 flags
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 240 flags
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 260 flags
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 260 flags
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 280 flags
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 300 flags
35 750 30-minute builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Pace Pushers?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only access by landing on the railroad tiles. Heists reward up to 12 points, while shutdowns give you a maximum of four. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you play manually and boost the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

Once you reach level 40 and get all of the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how else you can get some goodies from the man in the top hat.

