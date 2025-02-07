The Monopoly Go Pace Pushers tournament is going to take you to the limit, but you get some lovely rewards for your efforts. Such goodies include dice to get around the board, cash to construct some builders, sticker packs to fill out your collection, and more. You can even nab 2,160 flags for the new team-based event, Typhoon Racers.
If you get duplicate Monopoly Go stickers or need some friends to partner up with for other Monopoly Go events, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide every day to get some extra rolls.
All Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards
In the table below you can see what points you need to reach each level in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on February 7 and ends at the same time on February 8.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards:
|Monopoly Go Pace Pushers level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|100 flags
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|120 flags
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|160 flags
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|160 flags
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|200 flags
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|240 flags
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|260 flags
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|260 flags
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|280 flags
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|300 flags
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Pace Pushers?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only access by landing on the railroad tiles. Heists reward up to 12 points, while shutdowns give you a maximum of four. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you play manually and boost the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
Once you reach level 40 and get all of the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how else you can get some goodies from the man in the top hat.