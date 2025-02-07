The Monopoly Go Pace Pushers tournament is going to take you to the limit, but you get some lovely rewards for your efforts. Such goodies include dice to get around the board, cash to construct some builders, sticker packs to fill out your collection, and more. You can even nab 2,160 flags for the new team-based event, Typhoon Racers.

All Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards

In the table below you can see what points you need to reach each level in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on February 7 and ends at the same time on February 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers rewards:

Monopoly Go Pace Pushers level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 100 flags Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 120 flags Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 160 flags 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 160 flags 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 200 flags 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 240 flags 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 260 flags 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 260 flags 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 280 flags 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 300 flags 35 750 30-minute builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Pace Pushers?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Pace Pushers event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only access by landing on the railroad tiles. Heists reward up to 12 points, while shutdowns give you a maximum of four. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you play manually and boost the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

