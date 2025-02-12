Monopoly Go’s Pawfect Match tournament celebrates the love between your pets because Valentine’s Day isn’t all about you – didn’t you ever watch Lady and the Tramp? So, in the name of sharing a long bit of spaghetti, you can use this event to pick up some dice to move around the board, all the cash you need to get some buildings, and a variety of other rewards to help build your virtual empire.
If, unlike your animals, you’re dateless this Valentine’s Day, head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, where you can at least meet people with whom you can trade some Monopoly Go stickers. Who knows, you might even find a partner for the next team-based Monopoly Go event. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you just want to keep moving.
All Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards
The Monopoly Go Pawfect Match event lasts for just under two days, beginning at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 12 and concluding at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on February 14. If you want to know what you get on your way to level 62, check the table below, where we also tell you what points you need for each milestone.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards:
|Monopoly Go Pawfect Match level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|30 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|100 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|140 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|180 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|550 dice
|21
|100
|220 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|90 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|250 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|900 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|260 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Vash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|350 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|380 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|ten-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|400 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|420 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One purple sticker pack
|53
|700
|500 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|500 dice
|56
|4.5k
|2.3k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Pawfect Match?
To score points in Monopoly Go Pawfect Match, you just need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them – a white bone with a nice pink ribbon. So it’s best to take a good look at the board, determine where they are, and then increase or lower your multiplier accordingly.
