All Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards

Monopoly Go's Pawfect Match tournament is here to ensure you and your precious pups get all the rolls, sticker packs, and goodies you need.

Monopoly Go’s Pawfect Match tournament celebrates the love between your pets because Valentine’s Day isn’t all about you – didn’t you ever watch Lady and the Tramp? So, in the name of sharing a long bit of spaghetti, you can use this event to pick up some dice to move around the board, all the cash you need to get some buildings, and a variety of other rewards to help build your virtual empire.

If, unlike your animals, you’re dateless this Valentine’s Day, head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, where you can at least meet people with whom you can trade some Monopoly Go stickers. Who knows, you might even find a partner for the next team-based Monopoly Go event. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you just want to keep moving.

The Monopoly Go Pawfect Match event lasts for just under two days, beginning at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 12 and concluding at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on February 14. If you want to know what you get on your way to level 62, check the table below, where we also tell you what points you need for each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards:

Monopoly Go Pawfect Match level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 30 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 100 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 140 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 180 partner event tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 partner event tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 550 dice
21 100 220 partner event tokens
22 115 90 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 250 partner event tokens
25 1,150 900 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 260 partner event tokens
28 160 Vash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 300 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 350 partner event tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 380 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 ten-minute color wheel boost
45 450 400 partner event tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 420 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One purple sticker pack
53 700 500 partner event tokens
54 825 Cash
55 950 500 dice
56 4.5k 2.3k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Pawfect Match?

To score points in Monopoly Go Pawfect Match, you just need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them – a white bone with a nice pink ribbon. So it’s best to take a good look at the board, determine where they are, and then increase or lower your multiplier accordingly.

