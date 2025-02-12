Monopoly Go’s Pawfect Match tournament celebrates the love between your pets because Valentine’s Day isn’t all about you – didn’t you ever watch Lady and the Tramp? So, in the name of sharing a long bit of spaghetti, you can use this event to pick up some dice to move around the board, all the cash you need to get some buildings, and a variety of other rewards to help build your virtual empire.

If, unlike your animals, you’re dateless this Valentine’s Day, head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, where you can at least meet people with whom you can trade some Monopoly Go stickers. Who knows, you might even find a partner for the next team-based Monopoly Go event. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you just want to keep moving.

All Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards

The Monopoly Go Pawfect Match event lasts for just under two days, beginning at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 12 and concluding at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on February 14. If you want to know what you get on your way to level 62, check the table below, where we also tell you what points you need for each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pawfect Match rewards:

Monopoly Go Pawfect Match level Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 30 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 100 partner event tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 140 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 180 partner event tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 partner event tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 550 dice 21 100 220 partner event tokens 22 115 90 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 250 partner event tokens 25 1,150 900 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 260 partner event tokens 28 160 Vash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 300 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 350 partner event tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 380 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 ten-minute color wheel boost 45 450 400 partner event tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 420 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One purple sticker pack 53 700 500 partner event tokens 54 825 Cash 55 950 500 dice 56 4.5k 2.3k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack

How do I play Monopoly Go Pawfect Match?

To score points in Monopoly Go Pawfect Match, you just need to land on the tiles that have the event token on them – a white bone with a nice pink ribbon. So it’s best to take a good look at the board, determine where they are, and then increase or lower your multiplier accordingly.

Once you reach level 62 in the Monopoly Go Pawfect Match event, make sure you head over to our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide; it’s another event in which you can get even more goodies. Speaking of which, check out our Blue Lock Rivals codes, Haikyuu Legends codes, and Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for even more freebies.