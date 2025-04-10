Monopoly Go’s Pearly Cove tournament isn’t one to miss if you’re in need of partner event tickets for the Aqua Partners event, as they’re how you get points for it. Beyond those tickets, Pearly Cove is your opportunity to stock up on dice, grab some boosts, get mega heists, and even all the cash you need to construct some buildings.

Monopoly Go sticker packs are up for grabs during the event, too, so make sure you have the Monopoly Go Discord server on standby if you need to trade some duplicates. Or, if you need some extra rolls for this Monopoly Go event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

All Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove tournament lasts for three days and three hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on April 10 and finishing at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on April 13. That gives you plenty of time to reach level 62. If you’re curious as to what reward you get at each milestone, we list them, along with the points you need, below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards:

Monopoly Go Pearly Cove level Points needed Reward One Five 70 partner event tickets Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 80 partner event tickets Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 120 partner event tickets Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 160 partner event tickets 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 180 partner even tickets 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 200 partner event tickets 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 partner event tickets 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 250 partner event tickets 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 270 partner event tickets 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 300 partner event tickets 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 350 partner event tickets 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 380 partner event tickets 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 400 partner event tickets 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 450 partner event tickets 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Pearly Cove?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event, you need to land on any tile that has the event token on it – it’s a clam with a pearl. The tiles it appears on are random, and it changes any time you land on a space that has one. To rack up the points, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you’re within range of a token.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards, check out our Arise Crossover codes, Hunters codes, and Blox Fruits codes guides to see what other goodies you can get.