All Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove tournament lasts for more than three days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 62 and grab some goodies.

Monopoly Go Pearly Cove - The Monopoly Man sat on a chair in front of an image of himself looking at fish
Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go’s Pearly Cove tournament isn’t one to miss if you’re in need of partner event tickets for the Aqua Partners event, as they’re how you get points for it. Beyond those tickets, Pearly Cove is your opportunity to stock up on dice, grab some boosts, get mega heists, and even all the cash you need to construct some buildings.

Monopoly Go sticker packs are up for grabs during the event, too, so make sure you have the Monopoly Go Discord server on standby if you need to trade some duplicates. Or, if you need some extra rolls for this Monopoly Go event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove tournament lasts for three days and three hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on April 10 and finishing at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on April 13. That gives you plenty of time to reach level 62. If you’re curious as to what reward you get at each milestone, we list them, along with the points you need, below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards:

Monopoly Go Pearly Cove level Points needed Reward
One Five 70 partner event tickets
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 80 partner event tickets
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 120 partner event tickets
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 160 partner event tickets
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 180 partner even tickets
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 200 partner event tickets
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 partner event tickets
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 250 partner event tickets
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 270 partner event tickets
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 300 partner event tickets
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 350 partner event tickets
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 380 partner event tickets
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 400 partner event tickets
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 450 partner event tickets
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Pearly Cove?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event, you need to land on any tile that has the event token on it – it’s a clam with a pearl. The tiles it appears on are random, and it changes any time you land on a space that has one. To rack up the points, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you’re within range of a token.

