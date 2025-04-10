Monopoly Go’s Pearly Cove tournament isn’t one to miss if you’re in need of partner event tickets for the Aqua Partners event, as they’re how you get points for it. Beyond those tickets, Pearly Cove is your opportunity to stock up on dice, grab some boosts, get mega heists, and even all the cash you need to construct some buildings.
Monopoly Go sticker packs are up for grabs during the event, too, so make sure you have the Monopoly Go Discord server on standby if you need to trade some duplicates. Or, if you need some extra rolls for this Monopoly Go event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.
All Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards
The Monopoly Go Pearly Cove tournament lasts for three days and three hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on April 10 and finishing at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on April 13. That gives you plenty of time to reach level 62. If you’re curious as to what reward you get at each milestone, we list them, along with the points you need, below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove rewards:
|Monopoly Go Pearly Cove level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|70 partner event tickets
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|80 partner event tickets
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|120 partner event tickets
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|160 partner event tickets
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|180 partner even tickets
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|200 partner event tickets
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 partner event tickets
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|250 partner event tickets
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|270 partner event tickets
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|300 partner event tickets
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|350 partner event tickets
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|380 partner event tickets
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|400 partner event tickets
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|450 partner event tickets
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Pearly Cove?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Pearly Cove event, you need to land on any tile that has the event token on it – it’s a clam with a pearl. The tiles it appears on are random, and it changes any time you land on a space that has one. To rack up the points, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you’re within range of a token.
