It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise event has some pretty rewards for you to grab, including 725 prize drop tokens, which you can use to get even more stuff. Besides that, there are 17,455 dice on offer, a load of cash, some sticker packs, and even a few boosts.

If nearly 18k rolls aren’t enough for you, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more. We also highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s the perfect place to trade your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers and meet other players to partner with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards

There are 62 levels in the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise tournament, and with just under two days to reach them all, you need to act fast. So let’s look at how many points you need for each level and what prizes await you at each step. The event begins on February 10 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 12.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards:

Monopoly Go Petal Paradise level Points needed Reward One Five Five prize drop tokens Two Ten 30 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 Eight prize drop tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 12 prize drop tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 15 prize drop tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 25 prize drop tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 550 dice 21 100 30 prize drop tokens 22 115 90 dice 23 110 Csh 24 130 35 prize drop tokens 25 1,150 900 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 50 prize drop tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 65 prize drop tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 70 prize drop tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 80 prize drop tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 Ten-minute color wheel boost 45 450 100 prize drop tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 110 prize drop tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One pink sticker pack 53 700 120 prize drop tokens 54 825 Cash 55 950 500 dice 56 4.5k 2.3k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack

How do I play Monopoly Go Petal Paradise?

To get points in Monopoly Go Petal Paradise, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. To be honest, you really don’t want to land on the tax tiles as they cost you money, so it’s best not to even waste your multiplier on those. Instead, it’s best to play the game manually and increase your multiplier as you approach the utility tiles, then lower it until you reach them again.

Now that you know all of the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guides to see what that in-game event entails. We also have Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes, Jujutsu Odyssey codes, Blue Lock Rivals codes, and Haikyuu Legends codes for all your Roblox goodies.