It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise event has some pretty rewards for you to grab, including 725 prize drop tokens, which you can use to get even more stuff. Besides that, there are 17,455 dice on offer, a load of cash, some sticker packs, and even a few boosts.
If nearly 18k rolls aren’t enough for you, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more. We also highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s the perfect place to trade your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers and meet other players to partner with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.
All Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards
There are 62 levels in the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise tournament, and with just under two days to reach them all, you need to act fast. So let’s look at how many points you need for each level and what prizes await you at each step. The event begins on February 10 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 12.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards:
|Monopoly Go Petal Paradise level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|30 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|12 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|15 prize drop tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|25 prize drop tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|550 dice
|21
|100
|30 prize drop tokens
|22
|115
|90 dice
|23
|110
|Csh
|24
|130
|35 prize drop tokens
|25
|1,150
|900 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|50 prize drop tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|65 prize drop tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|70 prize drop tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|80 prize drop tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|Ten-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|100 prize drop tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|110 prize drop tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One pink sticker pack
|53
|700
|120 prize drop tokens
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|500 dice
|56
|4.5k
|2.3k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Petal Paradise?
To get points in Monopoly Go Petal Paradise, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. To be honest, you really don’t want to land on the tax tiles as they cost you money, so it’s best not to even waste your multiplier on those. Instead, it’s best to play the game manually and increase your multiplier as you approach the utility tiles, then lower it until you reach them again.
