All Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards

The Monopoly Go Petal Paradise tournament is a good opportunity to stock up on the essentials, including plenty of dice and lots of cash.

It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise event has some pretty rewards for you to grab, including 725 prize drop tokens, which you can use to get even more stuff. Besides that, there are 17,455 dice on offer, a load of cash, some sticker packs, and even a few boosts.

If nearly 18k rolls aren’t enough for you, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more. We also highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s the perfect place to trade your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers and meet other players to partner with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

There are 62 levels in the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise tournament, and with just under two days to reach them all, you need to act fast. So let’s look at how many points you need for each level and what prizes await you at each step. The event begins on February 10 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 12.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards:

Monopoly Go Petal Paradise level Points needed Reward
One Five Five prize drop tokens
Two Ten 30 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 Eight prize drop tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 12 prize drop tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 15 prize drop tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 25 prize drop tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 550 dice
21 100 30 prize drop tokens
22 115 90 dice
23 110 Csh
24 130 35 prize drop tokens
25 1,150 900 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 50 prize drop tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 65 prize drop tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 70 prize drop tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 80 prize drop tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 Ten-minute color wheel boost
45 450 100 prize drop tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 110 prize drop tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One pink sticker pack
53 700 120 prize drop tokens
54 825 Cash
55 950 500 dice
56 4.5k 2.3k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Petal Paradise?

To get points in Monopoly Go Petal Paradise, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. To be honest, you really don’t want to land on the tax tiles as they cost you money, so it’s best not to even waste your multiplier on those. Instead, it’s best to play the game manually and increase your multiplier as you approach the utility tiles, then lower it until you reach them again.

Now that you know all of the Monopoly Go Petal Paradise rewards, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guides to see what that in-game event entails. We also have Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes, Jujutsu Odyssey codes, Blue Lock Rivals codes, and Haikyuu Legends codes for all your Roblox goodies.

