All of the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards

Tis the season to grab a slice – or two – in the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza. While you’re getting ready to feast in real life, get your hands on plenty of sweet treats in the game too including cash, dice, sticker packs, and more.

Before you scroll, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get going. You can see all of today’s Monopoly Go events in our guide, and use our Monopoly Go wiki to find out what each and every boost in the game means.

All the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards

Monopoly Go’s Pie Palooza event starts on November 25 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT. It continues through to November 26.

Pie Palooza task level Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 170 Cash Six 125 125 dice Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 450 Sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 350 350 dice 17 550 Cash 18 700 Sticker pack 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 450 dice 21 750 Cash 22 950 600 dice 23 700 Ten minutes of high roller 24 950 Sticker pack 25 1k Cash 26 1.1k 670 dice 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.2k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.2k Sticker pack 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.15k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.6k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.6k 2.1k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 7k 3.5k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza event?

Playing the Pie Palooza event is as easy as rolling your dice and moving around your board. Every so often, you land on spaces that have event tokens. These translate to points and add up, unlocking the above rewards as you collect enough of them. Remember, if you roll with a multiplier active, you get more rewards each time you land on them, too.

