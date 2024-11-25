All of the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards

Tis the season to grab a slice – or two – in the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza. While you’re getting ready to feast in real life, get your hands on plenty of sweet treats in the game too including cash, dice, sticker packs, and more.
Before you scroll, don't forget to grab today's free Monopoly Go dice to get going.
All the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards
Monopoly Go’s Pie Palooza event starts on November 25 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT. It continues through to November 26.
|Pie Palooza task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|170
|Cash
|Six
|125
|125 dice
|Seven
|100
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|450
|Sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|350
|350 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|Sticker pack
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|450 dice
|21
|750
|Cash
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|700
|Ten minutes of high roller
|24
|950
|Sticker pack
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.1k
|670 dice
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.2k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.2k
|Sticker pack
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.15k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.6k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.6k
|2.1k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|3.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza event?
Playing the Pie Palooza event is as easy as rolling your dice and moving around your board. Every so often, you land on spaces that have event tokens. These translate to points and add up, unlocking the above rewards as you collect enough of them. Remember, if you roll with a multiplier active, you get more rewards each time you land on them, too.
