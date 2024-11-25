We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All of the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards

Here are all the sweet Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards you can get in Scopely's mobile game including dice, cash, sticker packs, and more.

Monopoly Go Pie Palooza - the monopoly man with a slice of pumpkin pie
Monopoly Go 

Tis the season to grab a slice – or two – in the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza. While you’re getting ready to feast in real life, get your hands on plenty of sweet treats in the game too including cash, dice, sticker packs, and more.

Before you scroll, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get going. You can see all of today’s Monopoly Go events in our guide, and use our  Monopoly Go wiki to find out what each and every boost in the game means.

All the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza rewards

Monopoly Go’s Pie Palooza event starts on November 25 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT. It continues through to November 26.

Pie Palooza task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 170 Cash
Six 125 125 dice
Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 450 Sticker pack
15 400 Cash
16 350 350 dice
17 550 Cash
18 700 Sticker pack
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 450 dice
21 750 Cash
22 950 600 dice
23 700 Ten minutes of high roller
24 950 Sticker pack
25 1k Cash
26 1.1k 670 dice
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.2k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.2k Sticker pack
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.15k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.6k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.6k 2.1k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 7k 3.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Pie Palooza event?

Playing the Pie Palooza event is as easy as rolling your dice and moving around your board. Every so often, you land on spaces that have event tokens. These translate to points and add up, unlocking the above rewards as you collect enough of them. Remember, if you roll with a multiplier active, you get more rewards each time you land on them, too.

