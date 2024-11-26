We hope you’re ready to harvest some goodies with the Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament. Such rewards include 2,380 flags for the Harvest Racers event, an abundance of dice, sticker packs, cash boosts, high rollers, and more.
To pick up points and rewards, you need to move around the board, so check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to keep your roll count high. As the Harvest Racers Monopoly Go event is also on, we highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates so you can get even more freebies. It’s also the best place to trade some Monopoly Go stickers.
All Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards
We’ve put together a table that details the rewards you get at each level, as well as the number of points you need to get there. The Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament begins at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 26 and concludes at the same time on November 28, giving you two whole days to get as many prizes as you can.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards:
|Planting Profits level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|40 dice
|Five
|20
|80 flags
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|80 flags
|Nine
|175
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|120 flags
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|420
|370 dice
|14
|55
|200 flags
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|200 dice
|19
|105
|90 dice
|20
|110
|220 flags
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1,150
|900 dice
|23
|130
|220 flags
|24
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|525 dice
|27
|170
|220 flags
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|200 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|240 flags
|32
|1.8k
|1,250 dice
|33
|350
|240 flags
|34
|400
|One blue sticker pack
|35
|1k
|700 dice
|36
|375
|Ten-minute high roller
|37
|2.2k
|1.5k dice
|38
|550
|250 flags
|39
|600
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|650
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1,750 dice
|42
|800
|250 flags
|43
|900
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1,250
|Cash
|47
|4.4k
|2,750
|48
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Planting Profits?
As with any tournament, you need to land on specific tiles – tax and utility – during the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event to pick up some points. Each tile gives four points, so to make the most of the event, we recommend you use a multiplier to boost that. The best advice we have is to play the game manually, upping and lowering your multiplier based on how close you are to a tax or utility space.
Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how else you can get some goodies. We also have Arcane Seas codes and Anime Reborn codes guides if you want to pick up some freebies for Roblox.