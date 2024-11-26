We hope you’re ready to harvest some goodies with the Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament. Such rewards include 2,380 flags for the Harvest Racers event, an abundance of dice, sticker packs, cash boosts, high rollers, and more.

To pick up points and rewards, you need to move around the board, so check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to keep your roll count high. As the Harvest Racers Monopoly Go event is also on, we highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates so you can get even more freebies. It’s also the best place to trade some Monopoly Go stickers.

All Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards

We’ve put together a table that details the rewards you get at each level, as well as the number of points you need to get there. The Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament begins at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 26 and concludes at the same time on November 28, giving you two whole days to get as many prizes as you can.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards:

Planting Profits level Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 40 dice Five 20 80 flags Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 80 flags Nine 175 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 120 flags 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 420 370 dice 14 55 200 flags 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 650 550 dice 18 85 200 dice 19 105 90 dice 20 110 220 flags 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1,150 900 dice 23 130 220 flags 24 140 One pink sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 525 dice 27 170 220 flags 28 200 Cash 29 280 200 dice 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 240 flags 32 1.8k 1,250 dice 33 350 240 flags 34 400 One blue sticker pack 35 1k 700 dice 36 375 Ten-minute high roller 37 2.2k 1.5k dice 38 550 250 flags 39 600 One blue sticker pack 40 650 Cash 41 2.7k 1,750 dice 42 800 250 flags 43 900 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1,250 Cash 47 4.4k 2,750 48 1.7k One purple sticker pack 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Planting Profits?

As with any tournament, you need to land on specific tiles – tax and utility – during the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event to pick up some points. Each tile gives four points, so to make the most of the event, we recommend you use a multiplier to boost that. The best advice we have is to play the game manually, upping and lowering your multiplier based on how close you are to a tax or utility space.

Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how else you can get some goodies. We also have Arcane Seas codes and Anime Reborn codes guides if you want to pick up some freebies for Roblox.