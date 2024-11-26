We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards

The Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament can help you get flags for the Harvest Racers event, as well as some dice and sticker packs.

Monopoly Go Planting Profits: the Monopoly Man playing cards with Storm in a lab
Monopoly Go 

We hope you’re ready to harvest some goodies with the Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament. Such rewards include 2,380 flags for the Harvest Racers event, an abundance of dice, sticker packs, cash boosts, high rollers, and more.

To pick up points and rewards, you need to move around the board, so check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to keep your roll count high. As the Harvest Racers Monopoly Go event is also on, we highly recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates so you can get even more freebies. It’s also the best place to trade some Monopoly Go stickers.

We’ve put together a table that details the rewards you get at each level, as well as the number of points you need to get there. The Monopoly Go Planting Profits tournament begins at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 26 and concludes at the same time on November 28, giving you two whole days to get as many prizes as you can.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Planting Profits rewards:

Planting Profits level Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 40 dice
Five 20 80 flags
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 80 flags
Nine 175 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 120 flags
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 420 370 dice
14 55 200 flags
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 650 550 dice
18 85 200 dice
19 105 90 dice
20 110 220 flags
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1,150 900 dice
23 130 220 flags
24 140 One pink sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 525 dice
27 170 220 flags
28 200 Cash
29 280 200 dice
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 240 flags
32 1.8k 1,250 dice
33 350 240 flags
34 400 One blue sticker pack
35 1k 700 dice
36 375 Ten-minute high roller
37 2.2k 1.5k dice
38 550 250 flags
39 600 One blue sticker pack
40 650 Cash
41 2.7k 1,750 dice
42 800 250 flags
43 900 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1,250 Cash
47 4.4k 2,750
48 1.7k One purple sticker pack
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Planting Profits?

As with any tournament, you need to land on specific tiles – tax and utility – during the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event to pick up some points. Each tile gives four points, so to make the most of the event, we recommend you use a multiplier to boost that. The best advice we have is to play the game manually, upping and lowering your multiplier based on how close you are to a tax or utility space.

Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Planting Profits event, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how else you can get some goodies. We also have Arcane Seas codes and Anime Reborn codes guides if you want to pick up some freebies for Roblox.

