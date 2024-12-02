Prepare for the Monopoly Go Power Posing event with our handy guide on how to play and all the incredible rewards on offer. Make sure you’re stocked up on dice multipliers before you get to racing around the board for prizes.
All the Monopoly Go Power Posing rewards
The Power Posing event runs from December 2, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT to December 3, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.
|Monopoly Go Power Posing task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Green sticker pack
|Four
|80
|60 dice
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|100 dice
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|250 dice
|15
|450
|Pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|300 dice
|17
|550
|Blue sticker pack
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|Cash
|21
|800
|500 dice
|22
|950
|Cash
|23
|900
|Blue sticker pack
|24
|1.15k
|600 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|625 dice
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|700 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|Cash
|31
|1.4k
|Blue sticker pack
|32
|1.55k
|850 dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1.25k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Power Posing event?
Power Posing is a tournament event, so all you need to do to collect points is land on railroad spaces. Make sure to use your dice multipliers to claim extra rewards each time you land on the right space.
