All the Monopoly Go Power Posing rewards

Flex your dice rolls in Monopoly Go’s Power Posing event, racing your friends around the board to earn sticker packs, cash, and much more.

Monopoly Go Power Posing: Monopoly Go Thor reaching for his hammer on a green sparkly background
Prepare for the Monopoly Go Power Posing event with our handy guide on how to play and all the incredible rewards on offer. Make sure you’re stocked up on dice multipliers before you get to racing around the board for prizes.

If you’re looking for more rolls, check out our free Monopoly Go dice page to nab some extras every day. We’ve also got a list of every Monopoly Go event happening right now, as well as a Monopoly Go wiki that explains how everything works if you’re new to the free mobile game.

The Power Posing event runs from December 2, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT to December 3, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Monopoly Go Power Posing task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Green sticker pack
Four 80 60 dice
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 100 dice
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 250 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 250 dice
15 450 Pink sticker pack
16 525 300 dice
17 550 Blue sticker pack
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 Cash
21 800 500 dice
22 950 Cash
23 900 Blue sticker pack
24 1.15k 600 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 625 dice
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 700 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k Cash
31 1.4k Blue sticker pack
32 1.55k 850 dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1.25k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Power Posing event?

Power Posing is a tournament event, so all you need to do to collect points is land on railroad spaces. Make sure to use your dice multipliers to claim extra rewards each time you land on the right space.

