Prepare for the Monopoly Go Power Posing event with our handy guide on how to play and all the incredible rewards on offer. Make sure you’re stocked up on dice multipliers before you get to racing around the board for prizes.

All the Monopoly Go Power Posing rewards

The Power Posing event runs from December 2, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT to December 3, 2024, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Monopoly Go Power Posing task level Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Green sticker pack Four 80 60 dice Five 120 Cash Six 150 100 dice Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 250 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 250 dice 15 450 Pink sticker pack 16 525 300 dice 17 550 Blue sticker pack 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 Cash 21 800 500 dice 22 950 Cash 23 900 Blue sticker pack 24 1.15k 600 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 625 dice 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 700 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k Cash 31 1.4k Blue sticker pack 32 1.55k 850 dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1.25k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Power Posing event?

Power Posing is a tournament event, so all you need to do to collect points is land on railroad spaces. Make sure to use your dice multipliers to claim extra rewards each time you land on the right space.

