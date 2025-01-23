It’s time to slide onto the ice with the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event. You’re going to score so many rewards it’ll make the Mighty Ducks jealous; you can grab 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens, the latter of which allows you to try to get even more freebies beyond this tournament.
You also get three Monopoly Go sticker packs during Puck Pursuit, so make sure you’re ready to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade any duplicates that you get. We also recommend you stock up on some rolls with our free Monopoly Go dice guide.
All Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards
In the table below, we list all of the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament lasts for one day, so you’d best be quick. It begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 23 and concludes at the same time on January 24.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards:
|Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|10
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|40 prize drop tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|50 prize drop tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|75 prize drop tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|80 prize drop tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|100 prize drop tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s boost
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit?
Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for the Puck Pursuit tournament by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, and you access these by landing on the railroad tile. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, while, depending on the size of your robbery, you can get up to 12 for a bank heist. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier when you’re within range of the railroad tiles.
Now that you know all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards, you can read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn how you can get even more in-game goodies.