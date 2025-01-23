It’s time to slide onto the ice with the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event. You’re going to score so many rewards it’ll make the Mighty Ducks jealous; you can grab 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens, the latter of which allows you to try to get even more freebies beyond this tournament.

You also get three Monopoly Go sticker packs during Puck Pursuit, so make sure you’re ready to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade any duplicates that you get. We also recommend you stock up on some rolls with our free Monopoly Go dice guide.

All Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards

In the table below, we list all of the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament lasts for one day, so you’d best be quick. It begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 23 and concludes at the same time on January 24.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards:

Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit Points needed Reward One 10 Eight prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 12 prize drop tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 30 prize drop tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 35 prize drop tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 40 prize drop tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 50 prize drop tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 70 prize drop tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 75 prize drop tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 80 prize drop tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 100 prize drop tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s boost 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for the Puck Pursuit tournament by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, and you access these by landing on the railroad tile. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, while, depending on the size of your robbery, you can get up to 12 for a bank heist. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier when you’re within range of the railroad tiles.

Now that you know all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards, you can read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn how you can get even more in-game goodies.