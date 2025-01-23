We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament is perfect time to hit some freebies into the back of the net, including sticker packs and boosts.

Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit: the Monopoly Man looking at his wrist while a bank note hovers next to him
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

It’s time to slide onto the ice with the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event. You’re going to score so many rewards it’ll make the Mighty Ducks jealous; you can grab 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens, the latter of which allows you to try to get even more freebies beyond this tournament.

You also get three Monopoly Go sticker packs during Puck Pursuit, so make sure you’re ready to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade any duplicates that you get. We also recommend you stock up on some rolls with our free Monopoly Go dice guide.

All Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards

In the table below, we list all of the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit tournament lasts for one day, so you’d best be quick. It begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 23 and concludes at the same time on January 24.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards:

Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit Points needed Reward
One 10 Eight prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 30 prize drop tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 35 prize drop tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 40 prize drop tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 50 prize drop tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 70 prize drop tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 75 prize drop tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 80 prize drop tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 100 prize drop tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s boost
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for the Puck Pursuit tournament by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, and you access these by landing on the railroad tile. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, while, depending on the size of your robbery, you can get up to 12 for a bank heist. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier when you’re within range of the railroad tiles.

Now that you know all of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit rewards, you can read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn how you can get even more in-game goodies.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.