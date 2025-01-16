We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit tournaments gives you the perfect opportunity to get some pickaxes for even more dice, cash, and rewards.

Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit: the Monopoly Man standing next to lots of Monopoly money
Monopoly Go 

Another day, another tournament for you to sink your teeth into. The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event has plenty of goodies for you to grab, including 199 pickaxes and 15,620 dice. Don’t worry, the usual sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists are up for grabs, too.

Just remember, we have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily, so make sure you pay it a visit to get those extra rolls. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to be if you want to trade some Monopoly Go stickers or meet some friends to team with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards

The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit tournament lasts for just under two days, giving you plenty of time to get to level 50. The event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm ET on January 16 and ends at 10 am ET / 3pm GMT on January 18. Below, we have a table that tells you the points you need to reach each level and the rewards you get for doing so.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards:

Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit level Points needed Reward
One Five Three pickaxes
Two Ten 20 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 40 dice
Six 30 Four pickaxes
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 35 dice
Nine 50 Four pickaxes
Ten 160 125 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 45 dice
13 65 Seven pickaxes
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 300 dice
16 70 Eight pickaxes
17 80 50 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 450 dice
21 100 Ten pickaxes
22 115 80 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 Ten pickaxes
25 1,150 725 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 15 pickaxes
28 160 Cash
29 750 450 dice
30 180 18 pickaxes
31 190 Cash
32 210 125 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 900 dice
36 250 20 pickaxes
37 300 175 dice
38 450 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 750 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 22 pickaxes
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.2k dice
44 350 ten-minute color wheel boost
45 450 25 pickaxes
46 575 300 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,475 dice
49 550 25 pickaxes
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One purple sticker pack
53 700 28 pickaxes
54 825 Cash
55 950 450 dice
56 4.5k 2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 350 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 575 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit?

While most Monopoly Go tournaments ask you to land on the railroad, tax, chance, or utility tiles, however, in Rich Exhibit, you just need to land on any tile that has the event token on it (in this case, it’s a gold ‘M’). So, we recommend you play manually and increase or decrease your multiplayer depending on where the nearest relevant tile is.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards, check out our Coin Master free spins list to see what else you can grab. We also have a Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide if you want more fun with the big man in the top hat.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.