Another day, another tournament for you to sink your teeth into. The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event has plenty of goodies for you to grab, including 199 pickaxes and 15,620 dice. Don’t worry, the usual sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists are up for grabs, too.
Just remember, we have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily, so make sure you pay it a visit to get those extra rolls. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to be if you want to trade some Monopoly Go stickers or meet some friends to team with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.
All Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards
The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit tournament lasts for just under two days, giving you plenty of time to get to level 50. The event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm ET on January 16 and ends at 10 am ET / 3pm GMT on January 18. Below, we have a table that tells you the points you need to reach each level and the rewards you get for doing so.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards:
|Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|Ten
|20 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|40 dice
|Six
|30
|Four pickaxes
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|35 dice
|Nine
|50
|Four pickaxes
|Ten
|160
|125 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|45 dice
|13
|65
|Seven pickaxes
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|300 dice
|16
|70
|Eight pickaxes
|17
|80
|50 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|450 dice
|21
|100
|Ten pickaxes
|22
|115
|80 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Ten pickaxes
|25
|1,150
|725 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|15 pickaxes
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|450 dice
|30
|180
|18 pickaxes
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|125 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|900 dice
|36
|250
|20 pickaxes
|37
|300
|175 dice
|38
|450
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|750 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|22 pickaxes
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.2k dice
|44
|350
|ten-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|25 pickaxes
|46
|575
|300 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,475 dice
|49
|550
|25 pickaxes
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One purple sticker pack
|53
|700
|28 pickaxes
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|950
|450 dice
|56
|4.5k
|2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|350 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|575 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit?
While most Monopoly Go tournaments ask you to land on the railroad, tax, chance, or utility tiles, however, in Rich Exhibit, you just need to land on any tile that has the event token on it (in this case, it’s a gold ‘M’). So, we recommend you play manually and increase or decrease your multiplayer depending on where the nearest relevant tile is.
Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards, check out our Coin Master free spins list to see what else you can grab. We also have a Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide if you want more fun with the big man in the top hat.