Another day, another tournament for you to sink your teeth into. The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit event has plenty of goodies for you to grab, including 199 pickaxes and 15,620 dice. Don’t worry, the usual sticker packs, boosts, and mega heists are up for grabs, too.

Just remember, we have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily, so make sure you pay it a visit to get those extra rolls. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to be if you want to trade some Monopoly Go stickers or meet some friends to team with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards

The Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit tournament lasts for just under two days, giving you plenty of time to get to level 50. The event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm ET on January 16 and ends at 10 am ET / 3pm GMT on January 18. Below, we have a table that tells you the points you need to reach each level and the rewards you get for doing so.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards:

Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit level Points needed Reward One Five Three pickaxes Two Ten 20 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 40 dice Six 30 Four pickaxes Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 35 dice Nine 50 Four pickaxes Ten 160 125 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 45 dice 13 65 Seven pickaxes 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 300 dice 16 70 Eight pickaxes 17 80 50 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 450 dice 21 100 Ten pickaxes 22 115 80 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 Ten pickaxes 25 1,150 725 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 15 pickaxes 28 160 Cash 29 750 450 dice 30 180 18 pickaxes 31 190 Cash 32 210 125 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 900 dice 36 250 20 pickaxes 37 300 175 dice 38 450 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 750 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 22 pickaxes 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.2k dice 44 350 ten-minute color wheel boost 45 450 25 pickaxes 46 575 300 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,475 dice 49 550 25 pickaxes 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One purple sticker pack 53 700 28 pickaxes 54 825 Cash 55 950 450 dice 56 4.5k 2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 350 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 575 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit?

While most Monopoly Go tournaments ask you to land on the railroad, tax, chance, or utility tiles, however, in Rich Exhibit, you just need to land on any tile that has the event token on it (in this case, it’s a gold ‘M’). So, we recommend you play manually and increase or decrease your multiplayer depending on where the nearest relevant tile is.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Rich Exhibit rewards, check out our Coin Master free spins list to see what else you can grab. We also have a Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide if you want more fun with the big man in the top hat.