Head beneath the waves in the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event, where riches await you on the sea floor. Sophia is back with another treasure event where you must use pickaxes to unearth rare items and earn rewards as you go along.
When is the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event?
The Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event is on now until February 26, 2025, at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT.
Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards
There are 12 levels of rewards in Roll Treasures. Note that the amounts of each item you get – like dice and cash – can depend on your level in the game, so you may earn more than what’s listed here.
|Level
|Reward
|One
|50 dice
|Two
|Cash
|Three
|100 dice, cash, and pickaxes
|Four
|180 dice
|Five
|Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes
|Six
|250 dice
|Seven
|50 dice, cash, and pickaxes
|Eight
|400 dice
|Nine
|Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes
|Ten
|250 dice
|11
|Roll match boost
|12
|Lucky chance boost and 1k dice
What is the Roll Treasures event?
Roll Treasures, as the name suggests, is the latest treasure event in Monopoly Go. Here, you need to use pickaxes to dig up spots on a board and unearth treasure items. You can earn these pickaxes as you roll around the board and complete milestones in events. Then, head to the event tab, tap on a square, and get digging.
