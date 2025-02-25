We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards you can earn in this latest event, including dice, pickaxes, and some sticker packs.

Artwork for the monopoly go roll treasures event showing a woman diving underwater
Head beneath the waves in the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event, where riches await you on the sea floor. Sophia is back with another treasure event where you must use pickaxes to unearth rare items and earn rewards as you go along.

We’ve got a list of all the free Monopoly Go dice right now to start you off. Need a bit more help? Here’s how to get more Monopoly Go shields, and what to do with Monopoly Go stickers.

When is the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event?

The Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event is on now until February 26, 2025, at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT.

Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards

There are 12 levels of rewards in Roll Treasures. Note that the amounts of each item you get – like dice and cash – can depend on your level in the game, so you may earn more than what’s listed here.

Level Reward
One 50 dice
Two Cash
Three 100 dice, cash, and pickaxes
Four 180 dice
Five Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes
Six 250 dice
Seven 50 dice, cash, and pickaxes
Eight 400 dice
Nine Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes
Ten 250 dice
11 Roll match boost
12 Lucky chance boost and 1k dice

What is the Roll Treasures event?

Roll Treasures, as the name suggests, is the latest treasure event in Monopoly Go. Here, you need to use pickaxes to dig up spots on a board and unearth treasure items. You can earn these pickaxes as you roll around the board and complete milestones in events. Then, head to the event tab, tap on a square, and get digging.

