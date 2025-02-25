Head beneath the waves in the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event, where riches await you on the sea floor. Sophia is back with another treasure event where you must use pickaxes to unearth rare items and earn rewards as you go along.

We’ve got a list of all the free Monopoly Go dice right now to start you off. Need a bit more help? Here’s how to get more Monopoly Go shields, and what to do with Monopoly Go stickers.

When is the Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event?

The Monopoly Go Roll Treasures event is on now until February 26, 2025, at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT.

Monopoly Go Roll Treasures rewards

There are 12 levels of rewards in Roll Treasures. Note that the amounts of each item you get – like dice and cash – can depend on your level in the game, so you may earn more than what’s listed here.

Level Reward One 50 dice Two Cash Three 100 dice, cash, and pickaxes Four 180 dice Five Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes Six 250 dice Seven 50 dice, cash, and pickaxes Eight 400 dice Nine Sticker pack, cash, and pickaxes Ten 250 dice 11 Roll match boost 12 Lucky chance boost and 1k dice

What is the Roll Treasures event?

Roll Treasures, as the name suggests, is the latest treasure event in Monopoly Go. Here, you need to use pickaxes to dig up spots on a board and unearth treasure items. You can earn these pickaxes as you roll around the board and complete milestones in events. Then, head to the event tab, tap on a square, and get digging.

