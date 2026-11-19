Have you ever played Monopoly Go and felt like the game is against you? Well, according to new reporting, you might be right. According to new information from content creator Ayoships, who's previously reported on questionable game design in Candy Crush Saga and Subway Surfers, Scopely's Monopoly Go code uses slot machine-inspired mechanics to decide how successful you are.

In a video, Ayoships claims that he's reverse-engineered Monopoly Go to find out how the mobile game became the fastest to hit $6 billion. The similarities between Monopoly Go and slot machines relate to specific code terminology, including the concept of RTP, or return to player, which determines payout odds over time. In the game's code, Ayoships found three different settings relating to RTP - low, medium, and high - related to winning specific prize cards during events.

The research also points to Scopely scripting every player's first 80 dice rolls to ensure that you win just enough to keep you coming back for more. When those 80 rolls run out, the game prompts you to rate it before tripling the difficulty, making for a gameplay experience that is more challenging and less generous than the first part. This is also where your dice supply begins to dwindle, and the game starts suggesting microtransactions to boost your dice supply.

If that wasn't enough, Ayoships suggests that Scopely's profit-maximizing design also ties into Monopoly Go stickers. The data suggests you can find the first 189 stickers needed to complete an album in about 3,500 packs, but then a mechanic kicks in to make things harder: the last nine stickers require around 12,700 packs. It's worth noting that, at the time of writing, Scopely hasn't commented on the Ayoships' findings.

Monopoly Go isn't the only game in Ayoship's spotlight, though. The content creator has also reverse-engineered Royal Kingdom, finding a second copy of every individual level that includes two troubling factors. The first is a "LowMatch" rule in the code that intentionally gives you pieces that won't help you clear a puzzle, while the second is a decrease in the standard number of moves you get when trying to solve a puzzle. Dream Games, the developer behind Royal Kingdom, also hasn't commented on the findings at this time.