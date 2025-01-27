We’ve been to Mayfair and back many times in Monopoly Go, but now developer Scopely is rolling the dice on the pitch instead. As part of a brand-new collaboration with Rugby Six Nations, the incredibly popular iPhone and Android game is now the tournament’s first-ever mobile gaming partner. Not only is this a win for Scopely, but it could be a massive victory for you too.

In a fresh statement from Scopely, it expresses that “this first-of-its kind partnership combines the charm and playfulness of Monopoly Go with the excitement of rugby, uniting the game’s global player community and rugby fans around the world.” Using the free mobile game’s charming gameplay and whimsical themed events, players in the UK specifically are in with a chance of experiencing the ongoing Six Nations tournament through social media.

Scopely calls this the “ultimate Tycoon experience”, with prizes like Six Nations ‘Super Saturday’ fixture tickets up for grabs. Monopoly Go itself will feature an all-new in-game tournament, with an exclusive shield ready to be won – if you’re lucky. The 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations begins on Friday, January 31, 2025, and will conclude on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Conversely, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations starts on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Celebrating the partnership, Sophie Young, vice president of regional marketing at Scopely, says, “We’re thrilled to team up with the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations as their first ever mobile gaming partner, marking Monopoly Go’s debut in European sport sponsorship and bringing its competitive spirit to the pitch.”

Young adds that “Rugby’s rich heritage of sportsmanship, resilience, and competition mirrors the exhilarating and social experience of Monopoly Go- a game where friends become rivals, landmarks are toppled, and daring bank heists unfold, fuelling the excitement and drive to win.”

Monopoly Go continues to be an incredible boon for mobile gaming, with over 150 million downloads since it launched in April 2023, and over 50 accolades along the way. It generated over $3 billion in revenue within its first year, offering all sorts of Monopoly Go events to get stuck into every day. If you aren’t part of the fun, be sure to claim your free Monopoly Go dice before taking your first turn.

