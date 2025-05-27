All Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards

The Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event kicks off today, May 27, at 01:00pm ET and lasts until 1:00pm ET on May 29, so although there's a lot to get through if you want to snag all the rewards on offer, you've got plenty of time to make it happen. In this brand-new banner event, you need to earn points by landing on certain tiles around the board, and as always, the more points you get, the more prizes have your name on them.
If you're on the hunt for even more in-game goodies, we have plenty of free Monopoly dice rolls, and if you end up with a surplus of Monopoly Go stickers, you can trade them away in the Monopoly Go Discord server.
All the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards
With the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event in full swing, now is a great time to hop onto the board and start building points. Double your earnings by landing on the utility and chance tiles, or gain three points if you manage to land on a tax tile, and then enjoy a wealth of points ticking over thanks to whatever dice multiplier you added. The more points you bank, the more rewards you can unlock, so let's take a look at what's on offer.
Here are all the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards:
|Monopoly Go Rusty Riches level
|Points
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|70 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 free dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One-star green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 free dice rolls
|Six
|30
|80 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One-star green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 free dice rolls
|Nine
|50
|120 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 free dice rolls
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 free dice rolls
|13
|65
|160 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|Two-star yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 free dice rolls
|16
|70
|180 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 free dice rolls
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 free dice rolls
|21
|100
|200 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|95 free dice rolls
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 free dice rolls
|26
|140
|Three-star pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|250 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 free dice rolls
|30
|180
|270 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 free dice rolls
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k free dice rolls
|36
|250
|300 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 free dice rolls
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 free dice rolls
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|350 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k free dice rolls
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|380 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 free dice rolls
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 free dice rolls
|49
|550
|400 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|650
|800 free dice rolls
|53
|1.8k
|450 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|500 free dice rolls
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k free dice rolls
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 free dice rolls
|59
|900
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 free dice rolls
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k free dice rolls
How do I play Monopoly Go Rusty Riches?
Like most Monopoly Go events, the aim of Rusty Riches is to earn as many points as possible to unlock the reward levels and get your hands on some helpful dice rolls, boosts, and in-game currency. To do this, you need to utilize your dice multipliers in a strategic way to maximize the amount of points you can earn when you land on certain tiles around the board. Aim to use your multipliers around the Go square, since there are two utility and tax tiles flanking it. This means that you're more likely to earn double or even triple points, which then increase depending on what multiplier you selected.
Once you've earned everything there is to earn in Rusty Riches, we've got plenty of other free stuff just waiting for you to claim in some of the other best mobile games. Check out the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes, as well as all the new Roblox codes, including Huzz RNG codes and Grow A Garden codes.