All Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards

The Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event kicks off today, May 27, at 01:00pm ET and lasts until 1:00pm ET on May 29, so although there's a lot to get through if you want to snag all the rewards on offer, you've got plenty of time to make it happen. In this brand-new banner event, you need to earn points by landing on certain tiles around the board, and as always, the more points you get, the more prizes have your name on them.

If you're on the hunt for even more in-game goodies, we have plenty of free Monopoly dice rolls, and if you end up with a surplus of Monopoly Go stickers, you can trade them away in the Monopoly Go Discord server.

All the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards

With the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event in full swing, now is a great time to hop onto the board and start building points. Double your earnings by landing on the utility and chance tiles, or gain three points if you manage to land on a tax tile, and then enjoy a wealth of points ticking over thanks to whatever dice multiplier you added. The more points you bank, the more rewards you can unlock, so let's take a look at what's on offer.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards:

Monopoly Go Rusty Riches level Points Rewards One Five 70 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 free dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 25 One-star green sticker pack Five 50 50 free dice rolls Six 30 80 partner event tokens Seven 35 One-star green sticker pack Eight 40 40 free dice rolls Nine 50 120 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 free dice rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 free dice rolls 13 65 160 partner event tokens 14 80 Two-star yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 free dice rolls 16 70 180 partner event tokens 17 80 70 free dice rolls 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 free dice rolls 21 100 200 partner event tokens 22 115 95 free dice rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 partner event tokens 25 1,150 925 free dice rolls 26 140 Three-star pink sticker pack 27 150 250 partner event tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 free dice rolls 30 180 270 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 free dice rolls 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k free dice rolls 36 250 300 partner event tokens 37 300 200 free dice rolls 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 free dice rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 350 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k free dice rolls 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 380 partner event tokens 46 575 350 free dice rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 free dice rolls 49 550 400 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 650 800 free dice rolls 53 1.8k 450 partner event tokens 54 825 500 free dice rolls 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k free dice rolls 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 free dice rolls 59 900 Cash 60 1.4k 625 free dice rolls 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k free dice rolls

How do I play Monopoly Go Rusty Riches?

Like most Monopoly Go events, the aim of Rusty Riches is to earn as many points as possible to unlock the reward levels and get your hands on some helpful dice rolls, boosts, and in-game currency. To do this, you need to utilize your dice multipliers in a strategic way to maximize the amount of points you can earn when you land on certain tiles around the board. Aim to use your multipliers around the Go square, since there are two utility and tax tiles flanking it. This means that you're more likely to earn double or even triple points, which then increase depending on what multiplier you selected.

