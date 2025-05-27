As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards

The Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event has a mountain of goodies to unlock, including free sticker packs, stacks of cash, and extra dice rolls.

monopoly go rusty riches icon showing mr monopoly and a dinosaur as archeologists, set to a blurred monopoly go background
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event kicks off today, May 27, at 01:00pm ET and lasts until 1:00pm ET on May 29, so although there's a lot to get through if you want to snag all the rewards on offer, you've got plenty of time to make it happen. In this brand-new banner event, you need to earn points by landing on certain tiles around the board, and as always, the more points you get, the more prizes have your name on them.

If you're on the hunt for even more in-game goodies, we have plenty of free Monopoly dice rolls, and if you end up with a surplus of Monopoly Go stickers, you can trade them away in the Monopoly Go Discord server.

All the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards

With the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches event in full swing, now is a great time to hop onto the board and start building points. Double your earnings by landing on the utility and chance tiles, or gain three points if you manage to land on a tax tile, and then enjoy a wealth of points ticking over thanks to whatever dice multiplier you added. The more points you bank, the more rewards you can unlock, so let's take a look at what's on offer.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Rusty Riches rewards:

Monopoly Go Rusty Riches level Points Rewards
One Five 70 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 free dice rolls
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One-star green sticker pack
Five 50 50 free dice rolls
Six 30 80 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One-star green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 free dice rolls
Nine 50 120 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 free dice rolls
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 free dice rolls
13 65 160 partner event tokens
14 80 Two-star yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 free dice rolls
16 70 180 partner event tokens
17 80 70 free dice rolls
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 free dice rolls
21 100 200 partner event tokens
22 115 95 free dice rolls
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 partner event tokens
25 1,150 925 free dice rolls
26 140 Three-star pink sticker pack
27 150 250 partner event tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 free dice rolls
30 180 270 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 free dice rolls
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k free dice rolls
36 250 300 partner event tokens
37 300 200 free dice rolls
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 free dice rolls
40 325 Cash
41 350 350 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k free dice rolls
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 380 partner event tokens
46 575 350 free dice rolls
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 free dice rolls
49 550 400 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 650 800 free dice rolls
53 1.8k 450 partner event tokens
54 825 500 free dice rolls
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k free dice rolls
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 free dice rolls
59 900 Cash
60 1.4k 625 free dice rolls
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k free dice rolls
How do I play Monopoly Go Rusty Riches?

Like most Monopoly Go events, the aim of Rusty Riches is to earn as many points as possible to unlock the reward levels and get your hands on some helpful dice rolls, boosts, and in-game currency. To do this, you need to utilize your dice multipliers in a strategic way to maximize the amount of points you can earn when you land on certain tiles around the board. Aim to use your multipliers around the Go square, since there are two utility and tax tiles flanking it. This means that you're more likely to earn double or even triple points, which then increase depending on what multiplier you selected.

Once you've earned everything there is to earn in Rusty Riches, we've got plenty of other free stuff just waiting for you to claim in some of the other best mobile games. Check out the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes, as well as all the new Roblox codes, including Huzz RNG codes and Grow A Garden codes.

