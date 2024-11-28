We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards and how many points you need to earn them in Scopely's latest autumnal event.

Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint- the monopoly man leaning against a tractor
Published:

Monopoly Go 

It’s time for another event, which means there’s gonna be plenty of Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards for you to earn. Scroll down to see the full list of rewards on offer including cash, dice, and sticker packs.

To get you started, grab all of today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can also see which other Monopoly Go events are going on today to earn even more rewards or see when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz might be.

All the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards

The Scarecrow Sprint event in Monopoly Go begins on November 28 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 29 at the same time.

Scarecrow Sprint task level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 40 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 240 flags
15 450 Sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 260 flags
21 800 Sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1.15k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.5k Sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1.25k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 1.4k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint event?

Wanna jump right into the event? Well, you’re in luck as it’s super easy to do. In fact, you only need to roll the dice and make your way around the board as normal. When you land on certain tiles, you pick up event-specific items that then translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you can unlock!

Remember, if you really want to cash in, make sure you have a multiplier active when rolling your dice, as this multiplies the rewards you get as well.

