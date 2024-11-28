All Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards

It’s time for another event, which means there’s gonna be plenty of Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards for you to earn. Scroll down to see the full list of rewards on offer including cash, dice, and sticker packs.
You can also see which other Monopoly Go events are going on today to earn even more rewards or see when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz might be.
All the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards
The Scarecrow Sprint event in Monopoly Go begins on November 28 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 29 at the same time.
|Scarecrow Sprint task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|240 flags
|15
|450
|Sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1.15k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|Sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1.25k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|1.4k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint event?
Wanna jump right into the event? Well, you’re in luck as it’s super easy to do. In fact, you only need to roll the dice and make your way around the board as normal. When you land on certain tiles, you pick up event-specific items that then translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you can unlock!
Remember, if you really want to cash in, make sure you have a multiplier active when rolling your dice, as this multiplies the rewards you get as well.
