All Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards

It’s time for another event, which means there’s gonna be plenty of Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards for you to earn. Scroll down to see the full list of rewards on offer including cash, dice, and sticker packs.

To get you started, grab all of today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can also see which other Monopoly Go events are going on today to earn even more rewards or see when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz might be.

All the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint rewards

The Scarecrow Sprint event in Monopoly Go begins on November 28 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 29 at the same time.

Scarecrow Sprint task level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 40 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 240 flags 15 450 Sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 260 flags 21 800 Sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1.15k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.5k Sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1.25k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 1.4k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Scarecrow Sprint event?

Wanna jump right into the event? Well, you’re in luck as it’s super easy to do. In fact, you only need to roll the dice and make your way around the board as normal. When you land on certain tiles, you pick up event-specific items that then translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you can unlock!

Remember, if you really want to cash in, make sure you have a multiplier active when rolling your dice, as this multiplies the rewards you get as well.

