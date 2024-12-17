All Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards

Grab a sled and slip into the pile of Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards available in the current tournament. The winter-themed fun continues as you play the current partner event and more, with this tournament adding even more prizes to your pile.
Here are today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going. If you’re looking for some specific Monopoly Go stickers, we recommend you join the Monopoly Go Discord server and find other players to trade with.
All the Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards
Monopoly Go’s Seal Slide event starts on December 17 and lasts for a full day.
|Seal Slide task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|100 dice
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|450
|Sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|Cash
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|1k
|600 dice
|23
|900
|Cash
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|700 dice
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|850 dice
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1.35k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Seal Slide event?
To earn rewards in this Monopoly Go tournament, you need to land on railroad tiles. Landing on these will gain you points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.
While it’s all down to a game of chance, if you roll with a multiplier you can get bigger rewards as it affects the prize, not just how far your dice can take you.
We keep up with all the daily goings-on in some of the best mobile games out there. Here are today’s Dice Dreams free rolls, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Coin Master free spins to give you a boost.