All Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards available in the game's current tournament, including dice, cash, and sticker packs.

Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards - the monopoly man wearing a top hat over a blurred background
Monopoly Go 

Grab a sled and slip into the pile of Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards available in the current tournament. The winter-themed fun continues as you play the current partner event and more, with this tournament adding even more prizes to your pile.

Here are today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going. If you’re looking for some specific Monopoly Go stickers, we recommend you join the Monopoly Go Discord server and find other players to trade with.

All the Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards

Monopoly Go’s Seal Slide event starts on December 17 and lasts for a full day. 

Seal Slide task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 100 dice
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 Cash
15 450 Sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 Cash
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
20 700 Cash
21 800 Sticker pack
22 1k 600 dice
23 900 Cash
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 700 dice
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k 850 dice
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.8k 1.35k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Seal Slide event?

To earn rewards in this Monopoly Go tournament, you need to land on railroad tiles. Landing on these will gain you points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.

While it’s all down to a game of chance, if you roll with a multiplier you can get bigger rewards as it affects the prize, not just how far your dice can take you.

