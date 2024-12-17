All Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards

Grab a sled and slip into the pile of Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards available in the current tournament. The winter-themed fun continues as you play the current partner event and more, with this tournament adding even more prizes to your pile.

All the Monopoly Go Seal Slide rewards

Monopoly Go’s Seal Slide event starts on December 17 and lasts for a full day.

Seal Slide task level Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 100 dice Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 Cash 15 450 Sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 Cash 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 20 700 Cash 21 800 Sticker pack 22 1k 600 dice 23 900 Cash 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 700 dice 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k 850 dice 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.8k 1.35k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Seal Slide event?

To earn rewards in this Monopoly Go tournament, you need to land on railroad tiles. Landing on these will gain you points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.

While it’s all down to a game of chance, if you roll with a multiplier you can get bigger rewards as it affects the prize, not just how far your dice can take you.

