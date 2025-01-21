We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards

Find all the Monopoly Go Sled Shred event's available rewards that you can earn in this limited-time tournament, in Scopely's mobile game.

Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards - the monopoly man painting a picture
Monopoly Go 

Need a winter warm-up? Why not head into the Monopoly Go Sled Shred tournament and get moving, while getting rewards? You can grab sticker packs, cash, dice, and plenty of Juggle Jam tokens for free just by rolling your way around the board.

Don’t forget to share your extra Monopoly Go stickers with your friends by joining the Monopoly Go Discord server. We also have today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going in this event, too.

The Sled Shred event kicks off in Monopoly Go on January 21 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT, and lasts until the same time on January 22, 2025.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards:

Sled Shred level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Ten 250 Sticker pack
11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five minutes of cash boost
14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens
15 350 Sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 211 Juggle Jam tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30 minutes of mega heist
20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens
21 500 Sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens
35 750 Ten minutes of builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cas
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Sled Shred?

Monopoly Go tournament events are super easy to play. In fact, you don’t have to do anything specific – simply roll the dice and move around the board. If you land on railroad tiles and complete the associated events, you earn points that unlock the above rewards. Easy peasy, now you get free stuff!

