Need a winter warm-up? Why not head into the Monopoly Go Sled Shred tournament and get moving, while getting rewards? You can grab sticker packs, cash, dice, and plenty of Juggle Jam tokens for free just by rolling your way around the board.

All Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards

The Sled Shred event kicks off in Monopoly Go on January 21 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT, and lasts until the same time on January 22, 2025.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards:

Sled Shred level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Ten 250 Sticker pack 11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five minutes of cash boost 14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens 15 350 Sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 211 Juggle Jam tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30 minutes of mega heist 20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens 21 500 Sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens 35 750 Ten minutes of builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cas 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Sled Shred?

Monopoly Go tournament events are super easy to play. In fact, you don’t have to do anything specific – simply roll the dice and move around the board. If you land on railroad tiles and complete the associated events, you earn points that unlock the above rewards. Easy peasy, now you get free stuff!

