Need a winter warm-up? Why not head into the Monopoly Go Sled Shred tournament and get moving, while getting rewards? You can grab sticker packs, cash, dice, and plenty of Juggle Jam tokens for free just by rolling your way around the board.
Don’t forget to share your extra Monopoly Go stickers with your friends by joining the Monopoly Go Discord server. We also have today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going in this event, too.
All Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards
The Sled Shred event kicks off in Monopoly Go on January 21 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT, and lasts until the same time on January 22, 2025.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sled Shred rewards:
|Sled Shred level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight Juggle Jam tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Ten
|250
|Sticker pack
|11
|275
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|300
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|15
|350
|Sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|211 Juggle Jam tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30 minutes of mega heist
|20
|400
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|21
|500
|Sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|15 Juggle Jam tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|800
|16 Juggle Jam tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 Juggle Jam tokens
|35
|750
|Ten minutes of builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cas
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Sled Shred?
Monopoly Go tournament events are super easy to play. In fact, you don’t have to do anything specific – simply roll the dice and move around the board. If you land on railroad tiles and complete the associated events, you earn points that unlock the above rewards. Easy peasy, now you get free stuff!
Perhaps you need a new phone to play Monopoly Go on? Well, we can recommend some of the absolute best gaming phones out there, or some of the best budget gaming phones if you’re after a cheaper option.