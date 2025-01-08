Monopoly Go’s Slope Speedsters event is here, and it’s more than worth your time with 2,100 flags and 10,890 dice up for grabs. Alongside those fabulous goodies, you can also get some cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs.

The flags on offer can help you out in Snow Racers, the current team-based Monopoly Go event. If you want to take part, it’s best to head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to try and find some teammates. Even if you don’t want to be part of the race, it’s worth a visit just to find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with. Remember, we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.

All Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards

The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event is on for 24 hours, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8 and concluding at the same time on January 9. Below, we have a table that lists the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards:

Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute high roller 14 425 240 dice 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute high roller 20 700 260 flags 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters?

To get points in Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters, you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists give up to 12, but it comes down to the size of your robbery. To rack up the points, we recommend you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards, head over to our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how you can get even more goodies from the big man in the top hat.