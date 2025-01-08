Monopoly Go’s Slope Speedsters event is here, and it’s more than worth your time with 2,100 flags and 10,890 dice up for grabs. Alongside those fabulous goodies, you can also get some cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs.
The flags on offer can help you out in Snow Racers, the current team-based Monopoly Go event. If you want to take part, it’s best to head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to try and find some teammates. Even if you don’t want to be part of the race, it’s worth a visit just to find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with. Remember, we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.
All Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards
The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event is on for 24 hours, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8 and concluding at the same time on January 9. Below, we have a table that lists the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards:
|Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute high roller
|14
|425
|240 dice
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute high roller
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters?
To get points in Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters, you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists give up to 12, but it comes down to the size of your robbery. To rack up the points, we recommend you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
After you get all of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards, head over to our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see how you can get even more goodies from the big man in the top hat.