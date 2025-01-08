We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monoply Go Slope Speedsters event is a 24-hour tournament that gives you the chance to pick up some essentials, like dice and cash.

Monopoly Go’s Slope Speedsters event is here, and it’s more than worth your time with 2,100 flags and 10,890 dice up for grabs. Alongside those fabulous goodies, you can also get some cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs.

The flags on offer can help you out in Snow Racers, the current team-based Monopoly Go event. If you want to take part, it’s best to head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to try and find some teammates. Even if you don’t want to be part of the race, it’s worth a visit just to find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with. Remember, we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.

All Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards

The Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters event is on for 24 hours, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8 and concluding at the same time on January 9. Below, we have a table that lists the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters rewards:

Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute high roller
14 425 240 dice
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute high roller
20 700 260 flags
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters?

To get points in Monopoly Go Slope Speedsters, you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists give up to 12, but it comes down to the size of your robbery. To rack up the points, we recommend you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

