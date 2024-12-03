All Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards

If you’re feeling peckish for some in-game goodies, look no further than the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event. Here, you can grab plenty of cash, Peg-E tokens, dice, and more to keep you rolling for longer. It’s super simple to get involved, too, so scroll down to see how to play.

All the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards

The Snack Snatch event in Monopoly Go begins on December 3 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT and runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Snack Snatch task level Points needed Reward One Ten Ten Peg-E tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 Peg-E tokens Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 25 Peg-E tokens Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 30 Peg-E tokens 12 400 Ten minutes of cash boost 13 375 275 dice 14 425 35 Peg-E tokens 15 450 Cash 16 525 350 dice 17 550 50 Peg-E tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 Ten minutes of mega heist 20 700 55 Peg-E tokens 21 800 Sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 70 Peg-E tokens 24 1.1k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 Peg-E tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k 100 Peg-E tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.5k Sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1.25k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event?

Joining in with the Snack Snatch-ing, all you really need to do is throw your dice and roll around the board. If you happen to land on a railroad tile, you earn points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.

