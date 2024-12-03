All Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards

If you’re feeling peckish for some in-game goodies, look no further than the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event. Here, you can grab plenty of cash, Peg-E tokens, dice, and more to keep you rolling for longer. It’s super simple to get involved, too, so scroll down to see how to play.
You can get free Monopoly Go dice to start you off and earn even more prizes in other Monopoly Go events currently going on. If your friend list is looking a little sparse, join the Monopoly Go Discord to find players to connect with.
All the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards
The Snack Snatch event in Monopoly Go begins on December 3 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT and runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.
|Snack Snatch task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Ten Peg-E tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 Peg-E tokens
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 Peg-E tokens
|12
|400
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|13
|375
|275 dice
|14
|425
|35 Peg-E tokens
|15
|450
|Cash
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|Ten minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|55 Peg-E tokens
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 Peg-E tokens
|24
|1.1k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 Peg-E tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|Sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1.25k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event?
Joining in with the Snack Snatch-ing, all you really need to do is throw your dice and roll around the board. If you happen to land on a railroad tile, you earn points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.
