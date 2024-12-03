We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards available in Scopely's latest in-game event for dice, cash, sticker packs, and more.

Monopoly Go Snack Snatch - the monopoly man with two other characters over a purple background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

If you’re feeling peckish for some in-game goodies, look no further than the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event. Here, you can grab plenty of cash, Peg-E tokens, dice, and more to keep you rolling for longer. It’s super simple to get involved, too, so scroll down to see how to play.

All the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch rewards

The Snack Snatch event in Monopoly Go begins on December 3 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT and runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Snack Snatch task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Ten Peg-E tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 Peg-E tokens
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 25 Peg-E tokens
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 30 Peg-E tokens
12 400 Ten minutes of cash boost
13 375 275 dice
14 425 35 Peg-E tokens
15 450 Cash
16 525 350 dice
17 550 50 Peg-E tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 Ten minutes of mega heist
20 700 55 Peg-E tokens
21 800 Sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 70 Peg-E tokens
24 1.1k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 Peg-E tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k 100 Peg-E tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.5k Sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1.25k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snack Snatch event?

Joining in with the Snack Snatch-ing, all you really need to do is throw your dice and roll around the board. If you happen to land on a railroad tile, you earn points, which then add up to unlock the rewards above.

