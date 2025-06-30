Another day means it's time for a new event with the big man in the top hat, and the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint tournament is giving you plenty of rewards, assuming you can reach them, of course. Throughout the 48 levels, you can pick up cash for buildings, dice for getting around the board, boosts to increase your earnings, and more.

You can also pick up some Monopoly Go stickers and Adventure Club Monopoly Go event tokens, so make sure you put the effort in. While you're here, you can also check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls.

All Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards

The Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 30 and concludes at 1:14pm ET / 6:14pm BST on July 2. To get a better look at what rewards are on offer, check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards:

Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint level Points needed Reward One 15 Eight Adventure Club tokens Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Ten Adventure Club tokens Four 100 One green sticker pack Five 125 Cash Six 200 Ten Adventure Club tokens Seven 220 Five-minute high roller Eight 400 130 dice Nine 300 15 Adventure Club tokens Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack 11 625 175 dice 12 450 20 Adventure Club tokens 13 300 Five-minute cash boost 14 400 One pink sticker pack 15 500 25 Adventure Club tokens 16 750 215 dice 17 600 Cash 18 600 30 Adventure Club tokens 19 650 Cash 20 1k 275 dice 21 750 34 Adventure Club tokens 22 500 25-minute mega heist 23 750 Cash 24 1.4k 315 dice 25 850 35 Adventure Club tokens 26 1.2k 335 dice 27 850 36 Adventure Club tokens 28 1.8k 355 dice 29 750 Ten-minute cash boost 30 950 40 Adventure Club tokens 31 1.1k Cash 32 2k 400 dice 33 1.1k 45 Adventure Club tokens 34 3k 445 dice 35 750 40-minute mega heist 36 3.1k 500 dice 37 1,250 46 Adventure Club tokens 38 3.3k 525 dice 39 1.3k Cash 40 3.5k 550 dice 41 1.5k Cash 42 4.5k 645 dice 43 1.5k 50 Adventure Club tokens 44 5.5k 665 dice 45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost 46 6k 700 dice 47 1,750 Cash 48 18k 3.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which are only accessible if you land on the railroad tiles. The minigame you get is random, but the heists are preferable as they yield more points. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get if you use a multiplier.

