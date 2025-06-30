As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards

The Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint tournament lasts for two days, giving you plenty of time to pick some goodies, such as cash and dice.

Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint: A picture of the Monopoly man using a dollar bill gun on a green background to shoot money everywhere
Another day means it's time for a new event with the big man in the top hat, and the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint tournament is giving you plenty of rewards, assuming you can reach them, of course. Throughout the 48 levels, you can pick up cash for buildings, dice for getting around the board, boosts to increase your earnings, and more.

You can also pick up some Monopoly Go stickers and Adventure Club Monopoly Go event tokens, so make sure you put the effort in. While you're here, you can also check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls.

The Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 30 and concludes at 1:14pm ET / 6:14pm BST on July 2. To get a better look at what rewards are on offer, check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards:

Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint level Points needed Reward
One 15 Eight Adventure Club tokens
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Ten Adventure Club tokens
Four 100 One green sticker pack
Five 125 Cash
Six 200 Ten Adventure Club tokens
Seven 220 Five-minute high roller
Eight 400 130 dice
Nine 300 15 Adventure Club tokens
Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack
11 625 175 dice
12 450 20 Adventure Club tokens
13 300 Five-minute cash boost
14 400 One pink sticker pack
15 500 25 Adventure Club tokens
16 750 215 dice
17 600 Cash
18 600 30 Adventure Club tokens
19 650 Cash
20 1k 275 dice
21 750 34 Adventure Club tokens
22 500 25-minute mega heist
23 750 Cash
24 1.4k 315 dice
25 850 35 Adventure Club tokens
26 1.2k 335 dice
27 850 36 Adventure Club tokens
28 1.8k 355 dice
29 750 Ten-minute cash boost
30 950 40 Adventure Club tokens
31 1.1k Cash
32 2k 400 dice
33 1.1k 45 Adventure Club tokens
34 3k 445 dice
35 750 40-minute mega heist
36 3.1k 500 dice
37 1,250 46 Adventure Club tokens
38 3.3k 525 dice
39 1.3k Cash
40 3.5k 550 dice
41 1.5k Cash
42 4.5k 645 dice
43 1.5k 50 Adventure Club tokens
44 5.5k 665 dice
45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost
46 6k 700 dice
47 1,750 Cash
48 18k 3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which are only accessible if you land on the railroad tiles. The minigame you get is random, but the heists are preferable as they yield more points. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get if you use a multiplier.

