Another day means it's time for a new event with the big man in the top hat, and the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint tournament is giving you plenty of rewards, assuming you can reach them, of course. Throughout the 48 levels, you can pick up cash for buildings, dice for getting around the board, boosts to increase your earnings, and more.
You can also pick up some Monopoly Go stickers and Adventure Club Monopoly Go event tokens, so make sure you put the effort in. While you're here, you can also check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls.
All Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards
The Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 30 and concludes at 1:14pm ET / 6:14pm BST on July 2. To get a better look at what rewards are on offer, check out the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint rewards:
|Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|Eight Adventure Club tokens
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Ten Adventure Club tokens
|Four
|100
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|125
|Cash
|Six
|200
|Ten Adventure Club tokens
|Seven
|220
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|400
|130 dice
|Nine
|300
|15 Adventure Club tokens
|Ten
|350
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|625
|175 dice
|12
|450
|20 Adventure Club tokens
|13
|300
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|400
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|500
|25 Adventure Club tokens
|16
|750
|215 dice
|17
|600
|Cash
|18
|600
|30 Adventure Club tokens
|19
|650
|Cash
|20
|1k
|275 dice
|21
|750
|34 Adventure Club tokens
|22
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|23
|750
|Cash
|24
|1.4k
|315 dice
|25
|850
|35 Adventure Club tokens
|26
|1.2k
|335 dice
|27
|850
|36 Adventure Club tokens
|28
|1.8k
|355 dice
|29
|750
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|950
|40 Adventure Club tokens
|31
|1.1k
|Cash
|32
|2k
|400 dice
|33
|1.1k
|45 Adventure Club tokens
|34
|3k
|445 dice
|35
|750
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|3.1k
|500 dice
|37
|1,250
|46 Adventure Club tokens
|38
|3.3k
|525 dice
|39
|1.3k
|Cash
|40
|3.5k
|550 dice
|41
|1.5k
|Cash
|42
|4.5k
|645 dice
|43
|1.5k
|50 Adventure Club tokens
|44
|5.5k
|665 dice
|45
|1,250
|15-minute color wheel boost
|46
|6k
|700 dice
|47
|1,750
|Cash
|48
|18k
|3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Sneaky Sprint event, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists, which are only accessible if you land on the railroad tiles. The minigame you get is random, but the heists are preferable as they yield more points. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get if you use a multiplier.
