Another day, another event for you to enjoy in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament has the typical rewards you’d expect, like dice, sticker packs, high rollers, and cash, so make sure you reach level 40 to stock up on all of those essentials.

As you can also get Monopoly Go stickers during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord to find people to trade your duplicates with. If you find yourself short on rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

All Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards

In the table below we list all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament levels, as well as the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event lasts for less than a day, starting at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7 and finishing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards:

Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament level Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 170 125 dice Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 450 One pink sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 525 350 dice 17 550 Cash 18 700 One blue sticker pack 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 450 dice 21 750 Cash 22 950 600 dice 23 700 Ten-minute high roller 24 950 One blue sticker pack 25 1k Cash 26 1.1k 675 dice 27 1.1k Cash 28 1,250 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1,250 One blue sticker pack 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,850 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2,150 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.6k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.6k 2.1k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 7k 3.5k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament?

The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament is similar to most events, as you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on the minigame you play and how successful you are. To make the most out of the limited time this event is on for, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you approach the railroad tiles.

