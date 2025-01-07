We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament event is a great way to pick up some extra dice, sticker packs, boosts, mega hesists, cash, and more.

Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament - the Monopoly Man frozen in the snow
Monopoly Go 

Another day, another event for you to enjoy in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament has the typical rewards you’d expect, like dice, sticker packs, high rollers, and cash, so make sure you reach level 40 to stock up on all of those essentials.

As you can also get Monopoly Go stickers during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord to find people to trade your duplicates with. If you find yourself short on rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

All Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards

In the table below we list all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament levels, as well as the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event lasts for less than a day, starting at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7 and finishing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards:

Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament level Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 170 125 dice
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 450 One pink sticker pack
15 400 Cash
16 525 350 dice
17 550 Cash
18 700 One blue sticker pack
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 450 dice
21 750 Cash
22 950 600 dice
23 700 Ten-minute high roller
24 950 One blue sticker pack
25 1k Cash
26 1.1k 675 dice
27 1.1k Cash
28 1,250 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1,250 One blue sticker pack
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,850 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2,150 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.6k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.6k 2.1k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 7k 3.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament?

The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament is similar to most events, as you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on the minigame you play and how successful you are. To make the most out of the limited time this event is on for, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you approach the railroad tiles.

Now that you know all about the Monopoly Go Snowman tournament, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.

