Another day, another event for you to enjoy in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament has the typical rewards you’d expect, like dice, sticker packs, high rollers, and cash, so make sure you reach level 40 to stock up on all of those essentials.
As you can also get Monopoly Go stickers during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord to find people to trade your duplicates with. If you find yourself short on rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.
All Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards
In the table below we list all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament levels, as well as the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event lasts for less than a day, starting at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7 and finishing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 8.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament rewards:
|Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|170
|125 dice
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|One blue sticker pack
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|450 dice
|21
|750
|Cash
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|700
|Ten-minute high roller
|24
|950
|One blue sticker pack
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.1k
|675 dice
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1,250
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1,250
|One blue sticker pack
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,850
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2,150
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.6k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.6k
|2.1k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|3.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament?
The Monopoly Go Snowman Tournament is similar to most events, as you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on the minigame you play and how successful you are. To make the most out of the limited time this event is on for, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you approach the railroad tiles.
