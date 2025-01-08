We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort rewards

Check out all the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort rewards you can earn in the latest tournament in Scopely's game and find out how to take part.

monopoly go Snowy Resort - blurred artwork with the monopoly man over the top
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event is sure to warm up your hands in this frosty weather – and fill your account with free dice, sticker packs, and much more. Then, spend your cash upgrading your boards and moving on to the next one, and the next, and the next.

All the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort rewards

The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event begins on January 8 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT. It runs until January 10 at the same time, so you have a couple of days to get the rewards.

Snowy Resort task level Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Sticker pack
Four 40 40 dice
Five 20 80 flags
Six 25 Sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 80 flags
Nine 175 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 100 flags
12 50 Sticker pack
13 420 370 dice
14 55 200 flags
15 60 Five minutes of high roller
16 70 Sticker pack
17 650 550 dice
18 85 200 flags
19 105 90 dice
20 110 220 flags
21 125 Sticker pack
22 1.15k 900 dice
23 130 220 flags
24 140 Sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 525 dice
27 170 220 dice
28 200 Cash
29 280 200 dice
30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost
31 275 240 flags
32 1.8k 1.25k dice
33 350 240 flags
34 400 Sticker pack
35 1k 700 dice
36 375 Ten minutes of high roller
37 2.2k 1.5k dice
38 550 250 flags
39 600 Sticker pack
40 650 Cash
41 2.7k 1.7k dice
42 800 250 flags
43 900 40 minutes of mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Sticker pack
46 1.25k Cash
47 4.4k 2.7k dice
48 1.7k Sticker pack
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k Sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event?

Wanna get ahead in this seasonal event? Easy. All you have to do is roll your dice and go around the board as usual. If you land on any of the four corner tiles, you earn four points, which then stack up to unlock the rewards above.

If you have plenty of dice, we recommend rolling with an active multiplier as this will increase the number of points you get, along with the regular rewards from landing on different spaces.

