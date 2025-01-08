The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event is sure to warm up your hands in this frosty weather – and fill your account with free dice, sticker packs, and much more. Then, spend your cash upgrading your boards and moving on to the next one, and the next, and the next.
To get you started, we have all the free Monopoly Go dice here. We’ve also got a handy Monopoly Go wiki to outline all the possible events, including ones where you can earn Monopoly Go stickers for your collections.
All the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort rewards
The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event begins on January 8 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT. It runs until January 10 at the same time, so you have a couple of days to get the rewards.
|Snowy Resort task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Sticker pack
|Four
|40
|40 dice
|Five
|20
|80 flags
|Six
|25
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|80 flags
|Nine
|175
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|100 flags
|12
|50
|Sticker pack
|13
|420
|370 dice
|14
|55
|200 flags
|15
|60
|Five minutes of high roller
|16
|70
|Sticker pack
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|200 flags
|19
|105
|90 dice
|20
|110
|220 flags
|21
|125
|Sticker pack
|22
|1.15k
|900 dice
|23
|130
|220 flags
|24
|140
|Sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|525 dice
|27
|170
|220 dice
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|200 dice
|30
|220
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|31
|275
|240 flags
|32
|1.8k
|1.25k dice
|33
|350
|240 flags
|34
|400
|Sticker pack
|35
|1k
|700 dice
|36
|375
|Ten minutes of high roller
|37
|2.2k
|1.5k dice
|38
|550
|250 flags
|39
|600
|Sticker pack
|40
|650
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.7k dice
|42
|800
|250 flags
|43
|900
|40 minutes of mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|46
|1.25k
|Cash
|47
|4.4k
|2.7k dice
|48
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|Sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event?
Wanna get ahead in this seasonal event? Easy. All you have to do is roll your dice and go around the board as usual. If you land on any of the four corner tiles, you earn four points, which then stack up to unlock the rewards above.
If you have plenty of dice, we recommend rolling with an active multiplier as this will increase the number of points you get, along with the regular rewards from landing on different spaces.
We keep up with all the daily doses of free stuff in the best mobile games – here are today’s Coin Master free spins, Dice Dreams free rolls, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins.