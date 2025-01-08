The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event is sure to warm up your hands in this frosty weather – and fill your account with free dice, sticker packs, and much more. Then, spend your cash upgrading your boards and moving on to the next one, and the next, and the next.

To get you started, we have all the free Monopoly Go dice here. We’ve also got a handy Monopoly Go wiki to outline all the possible events, including ones where you can earn Monopoly Go stickers for your collections.

All the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort rewards

The Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event begins on January 8 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT. It runs until January 10 at the same time, so you have a couple of days to get the rewards.

Snowy Resort task level Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Sticker pack Four 40 40 dice Five 20 80 flags Six 25 Sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 80 flags Nine 175 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 100 flags 12 50 Sticker pack 13 420 370 dice 14 55 200 flags 15 60 Five minutes of high roller 16 70 Sticker pack 17 650 550 dice 18 85 200 flags 19 105 90 dice 20 110 220 flags 21 125 Sticker pack 22 1.15k 900 dice 23 130 220 flags 24 140 Sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 525 dice 27 170 220 dice 28 200 Cash 29 280 200 dice 30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost 31 275 240 flags 32 1.8k 1.25k dice 33 350 240 flags 34 400 Sticker pack 35 1k 700 dice 36 375 Ten minutes of high roller 37 2.2k 1.5k dice 38 550 250 flags 39 600 Sticker pack 40 650 Cash 41 2.7k 1.7k dice 42 800 250 flags 43 900 40 minutes of mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Sticker pack 46 1.25k Cash 47 4.4k 2.7k dice 48 1.7k Sticker pack 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k Sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Snowy Resort event?

Wanna get ahead in this seasonal event? Easy. All you have to do is roll your dice and go around the board as usual. If you land on any of the four corner tiles, you earn four points, which then stack up to unlock the rewards above.

If you have plenty of dice, we recommend rolling with an active multiplier as this will increase the number of points you get, along with the regular rewards from landing on different spaces.

