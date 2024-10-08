All the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards

Running low on cash and dice? Good news, the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is full of them, giving you all the rolls you need, as well as some stickers and other goodies. The best part is you just need to make your way around the board, though landing on the right tiles is pretty important if you want to pick up some points.

Events are just one way you get some extra turns, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can also get you moving after your rolls run out. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and even the Monopoly Go Wiki so that you can learn all there is to know about Scopely’s mobile game.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards

Below is a list of the points you need and the rewards you get for the Monopoly Go Spore Score event, which runs from 2pm ET October 8 until 2pm ET October 9, 2024.

Spore Score level Points Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 250 dice 15 450 Cash 16 575 325 dice 17 550 Cash 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 Cash 21 800 Sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 Cash 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k Cash 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k Cash 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Spore Score event?

All you need to do to rack up points in the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is to land on the railroad tiles, which then allow you to take part in either the shutdown or bank heist minigames. You get a different number of points based on what you do.

For instance, successfully performing a shutdown gets you four points, while having your shutdown blocked nets you two points. Bank heists, meanwhile, yield anywhere from four to 12 points, depending on the size of your heist. To reach higher levels quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier.

That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Spore Score event. If you want even more freebies, check out our Dress to Impress codes, Anime Vanguards codes, and Coin Master free spins guides.