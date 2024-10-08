All the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Spore Score event is full of rewards for you to win, offering plenty of dice, cash, stickers, and several other goodies.

Running low on cash and dice? Good news, the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is full of them, giving you all the rolls you need, as well as some stickers and other goodies. The best part is you just need to make your way around the board, though landing on the right tiles is pretty important if you want to pick up some points.

Events are just one way you get some extra turns, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can also get you moving after your rolls run out. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and even the Monopoly Go Wiki so that you can learn all there is to know about Scopely’s mobile game.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards

Below is a list of the points you need and the rewards you get for the Monopoly Go Spore Score event, which runs from 2pm ET October 8 until 2pm ET October 9, 2024.

Spore Score level Points Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Cash
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 250 dice
15 450 Cash
16 575 325 dice
17 550 Cash
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 Cash
21 800 Sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 Cash
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k Cash
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k Cash
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Spore Score event?

All you need to do to rack up points in the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is to land on the railroad tiles, which then allow you to take part in either the shutdown or bank heist minigames. You get a different number of points based on what you do.

For instance, successfully performing a shutdown gets you four points, while having your shutdown blocked nets you two points. Bank heists, meanwhile, yield anywhere from four to 12 points, depending on the size of your heist. To reach higher levels quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier.

That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Spore Score event. If you want even more freebies, check out our Dress to Impress codes, Anime Vanguards codes, and Coin Master free spins guides.

