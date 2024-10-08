All the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards

Running low on cash and dice? Good news, the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is full of them, giving you all the rolls you need, as well as some stickers and other goodies. The best part is you just need to make your way around the board, though landing on the right tiles is pretty important if you want to pick up some points.
Events are just one way you get some extra turns, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can also get you moving after your rolls run out. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and even the Monopoly Go Wiki so that you can learn all there is to know about Scopely’s mobile game.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Spore Score rewards
Below is a list of the points you need and the rewards you get for the Monopoly Go Spore Score event, which runs from 2pm ET October 8 until 2pm ET October 9, 2024.
|Spore Score level
|Points
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|250 dice
|15
|450
|Cash
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|Cash
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|Cash
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|Cash
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|Cash
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Spore Score event?
All you need to do to rack up points in the Monopoly Go Spore Score event is to land on the railroad tiles, which then allow you to take part in either the shutdown or bank heist minigames. You get a different number of points based on what you do.
For instance, successfully performing a shutdown gets you four points, while having your shutdown blocked nets you two points. Bank heists, meanwhile, yield anywhere from four to 12 points, depending on the size of your heist. To reach higher levels quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier.
That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Spore Score event. If you want even more freebies, check out our Dress to Impress codes, Anime Vanguards codes, and Coin Master free spins guides.