All Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards

Ho ho ho, the holidays are fast approaching, so we’re playing the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event to stack up on some dice and cash as presents to ourselves. Plus, if you complete enough levels, you can get an adorable bird-shaped board token to use.
To get you started, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can get some new Monopoly Go stickers in the event, and you can trade them with other players – to find some friends, why not join the Monopoly Go Discord server?
All the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards
Monopoly Go’s Spreading the Joy event runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.
|Spreading the Joy task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Four pickaxes
|Six
|25
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|Five pickaxes
|Nine
|160
|140 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Ten pickaxes
|12
|50
|Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 dice
|14
|40
|Ten pickaxes
|15
|60
|Five minutes of high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|Jolly Critter board token
|18
|80
|12 pickaxes
|19
|90
|100 dice
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|120 dice
|22
|1k
|900 dice
|23
|120
|17 pickaxes
|24
|130
|Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|18 pickaxes
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|220
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|1.25k dice
|33
|350
|20 pickaxes
|34
|450
|Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 dice
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1.85k
|1.5k dice
|38
|500
|22 pickaxes
|39
|650
|500 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1.8k dice
|42
|700
|25 pickaxes
|43
|900
|30 minutes of mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|28 pickaxes
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k dice
|48
|1k
|Ten minutes of high roller
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|Sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event?
To take part and spread the joy in Monopoly Go, you don’t have to do anything extra as you play the game. The event is passive, and only requires you to land on tiles that have tokens on them. So, just roll your dice and hopefully, you land on property tiles with a small sleigh symbol on them. These tokens then translate to points and unlock the prizes above as you get enough points for each level.
