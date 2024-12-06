All Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards

Ho ho ho, the holidays are fast approaching, so we’re playing the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event to stack up on some dice and cash as presents to ourselves. Plus, if you complete enough levels, you can get an adorable bird-shaped board token to use.

To get you started, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can get some new Monopoly Go stickers in the event, and you can trade them with other players – to find some friends, why not join the Monopoly Go Discord server?

All the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards

Monopoly Go’s Spreading the Joy event runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Spreading the Joy task level Points needed Reward One Five Three pickaxes Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Four pickaxes Six 25 Sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 Five pickaxes Nine 160 140 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 Ten pickaxes 12 50 Sticker pack 13 350 350 dice 14 40 Ten pickaxes 15 60 Five minutes of high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 Jolly Critter board token 18 80 12 pickaxes 19 90 100 dice 20 100 Cash 21 125 120 dice 22 1k 900 dice 23 120 17 pickaxes 24 130 Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 18 pickaxes 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5k 1.25k dice 33 350 20 pickaxes 34 450 Sticker pack 35 850 700 dice 36 550 Cash 37 1.85k 1.5k dice 38 500 22 pickaxes 39 650 500 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1.8k dice 42 700 25 pickaxes 43 900 30 minutes of mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Sticker pack 46 1.4k 28 pickaxes 47 3.8k 2.8k dice 48 1k Ten minutes of high roller 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k Sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event?

To take part and spread the joy in Monopoly Go, you don’t have to do anything extra as you play the game. The event is passive, and only requires you to land on tiles that have tokens on them. So, just roll your dice and hopefully, you land on property tiles with a small sleigh symbol on them. These tokens then translate to points and unlock the prizes above as you get enough points for each level.

