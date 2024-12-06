We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards

Check out all of the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards available in the latest festive event, including an exclusive board token.

Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy - Peg-E the robot holding a pink sticker pack
Ho ho ho, the holidays are fast approaching, so we’re playing the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event to stack up on some dice and cash as presents to ourselves. Plus, if you complete enough levels, you can get an adorable bird-shaped board token to use.

To get you started, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can get some new Monopoly Go stickers in the event, and you can trade them with other players – to find some friends, why not join the Monopoly Go Discord server?

All the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy rewards

Monopoly Go’s Spreading the Joy event runs until December 4 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Spreading the Joy task level Points needed Reward
One Five Three pickaxes
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Four pickaxes
Six 25 Sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 Five pickaxes
Nine 160 140 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 Ten pickaxes
12 50 Sticker pack
13 350 350 dice
14 40 Ten pickaxes
15 60 Five minutes of high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 Jolly Critter board token
18 80 12 pickaxes
19 90 100 dice
20 100 Cash
21 125 120 dice
22 1k 900 dice
23 120 17 pickaxes
24 130 Sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 18 pickaxes
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.5k 1.25k dice
33 350 20 pickaxes
34 450 Sticker pack
35 850 700 dice
36 550 Cash
37 1.85k 1.5k dice
38 500 22 pickaxes
39 650 500 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1.8k dice
42 700 25 pickaxes
43 900 30 minutes of mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Sticker pack
46 1.4k 28 pickaxes
47 3.8k 2.8k dice
48 1k Ten minutes of high roller
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k Sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Spreading the Joy event?

To take part and spread the joy in Monopoly Go, you don’t have to do anything extra as you play the game. The event is passive, and only requires you to land on tiles that have tokens on them. So, just roll your dice and hopefully, you land on property tiles with a small sleigh symbol on them. These tokens then translate to points and unlock the prizes above as you get enough points for each level.

