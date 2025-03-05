The Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event begins on March 13, and there are some great goodies up for grabs, assuming you can get friends to team up with. Working with your team, you need to complete some event tasks and spin the event wheel to get some prizes and event tokens. However, you do need to be on board five or higher to take part, so make sure you level up quickly if you’re not quite there yet.

If you need a hand finding some teammates, we highly recommend you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server and ask around – you might even find some friends to trade Monopoly Go stickers with after the Monopoly Go event. Don’t forget that we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily if you need some extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners rewards

There are some fantastic rewards up for grabs during the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners events, and thanks to the event wheel, you have ample opportunity to get the tokens and points you need to get the best prizes. Remember, this is a team effort, so do your part and you and your friends just might show what it means to have the luck of the Irish.

In the table below, we list all of the rewards you can get, as well as the number of points you need to unlock them. However, for a little extra motivation, it might help you to know that if you successfully complete the event, you get a Shamrock Scottie token, 5k dice, a swap pack sticker pack, and three new St Patrick-themed emojis.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners rewards:

Points Rewards 2.5k 200 dice 6k Cash 13k 200-300 dice, a ten-minute cash boost, and cash 26.5k A 20-minute mega heist, 300-500 dice, and one yellow sticker pack 32k One blue sticker pack, cash, 20-minute builder’s bash, and cash

How do I get more tokens for the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event?

There are a couple of ways to get some extra tokens, and considering they’re vital to taking part in the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event, we highly recommend you do everything you can. Firstly, make sure you complete any daily challenges you have, as these typically give you partner event tokens. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, make sure you take part in tournaments that are running alongside the St Paddy’s Partners event.

These tournaments tend to last anywhere between one and two days, with up to 62 levels, and certain milestones will offer partner event tokens. So not only do you get what you need for your team, but you get a bunch of other goodies, too.

That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event. To get even more freebies, make sure you check out our Hollow Era codes, Meme Fruits codes, and Capybara Evolution codes guides.