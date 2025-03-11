It’s time to celebrate all things green with the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day tournament, which lasts for exactly two days – more than enough time to push your luck and grab all the goodies you can carry. Naturally, you can expect to see prizes such as dice, cash, boosts, mega heists, sticker packs, and prize drop tokens up for grabs.
Should luck not be on your side, and you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade with. Equally, you might want to head there to look for friends to team up with for the next partner Monopoly Go event. After you finish up on the Discord server, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.
Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards
The Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 11 and concludes at the same time on March 13. There are 62 levels for you to reach and each one has a reward; you can check out the table below to see what prizes you get and the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards:
|Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|30 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Five
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Six
|45
|Ten prize drop tokens
|Seven
|50
|50 dice
|Eight
|55
|One green sticker pack
|Nine
|40
|12 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|80
|125 dice
|11
|50
|15 prize drop tokens
|12
|65
|Cash
|13
|85
|17 prize drop tokens
|14
|90
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|100
|200 dice
|16
|95
|Cash
|17
|150
|250 dice
|18
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|19
|125
|20 prize drop tokens
|20
|200
|300 dice
|21
|100
|22 prize drop tokens
|22
|200
|325 dice
|23
|150
|Cash
|24
|250
|25 prize drop tokens
|25
|225
|400 dice
|26
|150
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|175
|27 prize drop tokens
|28
|185
|Cash
|29
|300
|500 dice
|30
|225
|30 prize drop tokens
|31
|200
|Cash
|32
|275
|600 dice
|33
|150
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|250
|35 prize drop tokens
|35
|400
|435 dice
|36
|450
|400 dice
|37
|250
|Cash
|38
|300
|45 prize drop tokens
|39
|400
|475 dice
|40
|600
|650 dice
|41
|150
|40 prize drop tokens
|42
|225
|Cash
|43
|700
|750 dice
|44
|400
|30-minute mega heist
|45
|500
|50 prize drop tokens
|46
|800
|850 dice
|47
|250
|50 prize drop tokens
|48
|1,250
|1k dice
|49
|300
|70 prize drop tokens
|50
|1.5k
|1,250 dce
|51
|900
|Cash
|52
|2.5k
|1.5k dice
|53
|600
|Cash
|57
|3k
|2k dice
|55
|550
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.5k dice
|57
|750
|100 prize drop tokens
|58
|5k
|3k dice
|59
|750
|Cash
|50
|650
|30-minute builder’s bash
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|12k
|One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade?
To get points in the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade event, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, all of which can give you some additional rewards. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach one of the event spaces.
