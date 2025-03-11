It’s time to celebrate all things green with the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day tournament, which lasts for exactly two days – more than enough time to push your luck and grab all the goodies you can carry. Naturally, you can expect to see prizes such as dice, cash, boosts, mega heists, sticker packs, and prize drop tokens up for grabs.

Should luck not be on your side, and you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade with. Equally, you might want to head there to look for friends to team up with for the next partner Monopoly Go event. After you finish up on the Discord server, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.

Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards

The Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 11 and concludes at the same time on March 13. There are 62 levels for you to reach and each one has a reward; you can check out the table below to see what prizes you get and the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards:

Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade level Points needed Reward One Five Five prize drop tokens Two Ten 30 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 Eight prize drop tokens Five 35 One green sticker pack Six 45 Ten prize drop tokens Seven 50 50 dice Eight 55 One green sticker pack Nine 40 12 prize drop tokens Ten 80 125 dice 11 50 15 prize drop tokens 12 65 Cash 13 85 17 prize drop tokens 14 90 One yellow sticker pack 15 100 200 dice 16 95 Cash 17 150 250 dice 18 100 Five-minute high roller 19 125 20 prize drop tokens 20 200 300 dice 21 100 22 prize drop tokens 22 200 325 dice 23 150 Cash 24 250 25 prize drop tokens 25 225 400 dice 26 150 One pink sticker pack 27 175 27 prize drop tokens 28 185 Cash 29 300 500 dice 30 225 30 prize drop tokens 31 200 Cash 32 275 600 dice 33 150 Ten-minute cash boost 34 250 35 prize drop tokens 35 400 435 dice 36 450 400 dice 37 250 Cash 38 300 45 prize drop tokens 39 400 475 dice 40 600 650 dice 41 150 40 prize drop tokens 42 225 Cash 43 700 750 dice 44 400 30-minute mega heist 45 500 50 prize drop tokens 46 800 850 dice 47 250 50 prize drop tokens 48 1,250 1k dice 49 300 70 prize drop tokens 50 1.5k 1,250 dce 51 900 Cash 52 2.5k 1.5k dice 53 600 Cash 57 3k 2k dice 55 550 Cash 56 4.5k 2.5k dice 57 750 100 prize drop tokens 58 5k 3k dice 59 750 Cash 50 650 30-minute builder’s bash 61 1.5k Cash 62 12k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

To get points in the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade event, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, all of which can give you some additional rewards. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach one of the event spaces.

