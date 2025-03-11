We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Monopoly Go's St. Patrick Day Parade event is embracing the luck of the Irish and passing it on to you with plenty of rewards up for grabs.

Monopoly Go St. Patrick's Day Parade - the Monopoly Man and his dog dressed in green
Monopoly Go 

It’s time to celebrate all things green with the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day tournament, which lasts for exactly two days – more than enough time to push your luck and grab all the goodies you can carry. Naturally, you can expect to see prizes such as dice, cash, boosts, mega heists, sticker packs, and prize drop tokens up for grabs.

Should luck not be on your side, and you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade with. Equally, you might want to head there to look for friends to team up with for the next partner Monopoly Go event. After you finish up on the Discord server, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.

Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards

The Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 11 and concludes at the same time on March 13. There are 62 levels for you to reach and each one has a reward; you can check out the table below to see what prizes you get and the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards:

Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade level Points needed Reward
One Five Five prize drop tokens
Two Ten 30 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 Eight prize drop tokens
Five 35 One green sticker pack
Six 45 Ten prize drop tokens
Seven 50 50 dice
Eight 55 One green sticker pack
Nine 40 12 prize drop tokens
Ten 80 125 dice
11 50 15 prize drop tokens
12 65 Cash
13 85 17 prize drop tokens
14 90 One yellow sticker pack
15 100 200 dice
16 95 Cash
17 150 250 dice
18 100 Five-minute high roller
19 125 20 prize drop tokens
20 200 300 dice
21 100 22 prize drop tokens
22 200 325 dice
23 150 Cash
24 250 25 prize drop tokens
25 225 400 dice
26 150 One pink sticker pack
27 175 27 prize drop tokens
28 185 Cash
29 300 500 dice
30 225 30 prize drop tokens
31 200 Cash
32 275 600 dice
33 150 Ten-minute cash boost
34 250 35 prize drop tokens
35 400 435 dice
36 450 400 dice
37 250 Cash
38 300 45 prize drop tokens
39 400 475 dice
40 600 650 dice
41 150 40 prize drop tokens
42 225 Cash
43 700 750 dice
44 400 30-minute mega heist
45 500 50 prize drop tokens
46 800 850 dice
47 250 50 prize drop tokens
48 1,250 1k dice
49 300 70 prize drop tokens
50 1.5k 1,250 dce
51 900 Cash
52 2.5k 1.5k dice
53 600 Cash
57 3k 2k dice
55 550 Cash
56 4.5k 2.5k dice
57 750 100 prize drop tokens
58 5k 3k dice
59 750 Cash
50 650 30-minute builder’s bash
61 1.5k Cash
62 12k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

To get points in the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade event, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, all of which can give you some additional rewards. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach one of the event spaces.

Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go St. Patrick’s Day Parade rewards, make sure you check out our Coin Master free spins, Anime Spirits Journey codes, and Arise Crossover codes guides to see what other freebies you can get.

