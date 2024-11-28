The Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament offers you another opportunity to pick up some flags for the big Harvest Racers events. Luckily, to ensure you keep moving around the board, you can get plenty of dice, too, as well as cash for your buildings and some sticker packs to bolster your collection.

If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you moving again. We also recommend you find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event to get as many rewards as possible, and the best way to do that is to visit the Monopoly Go Discord server. Even if you don’t get a team, you can find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.

All Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards

There are 50 levels in the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament, and below we have a table that shows you how many points you need to earn as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event runs for just over two days, starting at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 28 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT November 30.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards:

Stacking Riches level Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 40 dice Five 20 80 flags Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 80 flags Nine 160 150 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 100 flags 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 350 325 dice 14 40 200 flags 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 500 475 dice 18 80 200 flags 19 95 90 dice 20 100 One pink sticker pack 21 125 220 flags 22 1k 850 dice 23 120 220 flags 24 130 One pink sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 300 dice 27 150 220 flags 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 350 One blue sticker pack 31 275 240 flags 32 1.5k 1,250 dice 33 350 240 flags 34 400 Ten-minute high roller 35 850 650 dice 36 650 Cash 37 1,850 1.4k dice 38 500 250 flags 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1,750 dice 42 700 250 flags 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.2k Cash 47 3.8k 2.7k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Stacking Riches?

To get points in this Monopoly Go event, you need to land on the corner tiles: pass go, jail, free parking, and go to jail. All four of them give you four points, so if you want to make the most out of the Stacking Riches tournament, we recommend you use a multiplier. It’s best to play the game manually, increasing the multiplier when you’re within the best range of landing on one of the tiles, as it helps to keep you rolling for longer.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other goodies you can get.