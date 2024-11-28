The Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament offers you another opportunity to pick up some flags for the big Harvest Racers events. Luckily, to ensure you keep moving around the board, you can get plenty of dice, too, as well as cash for your buildings and some sticker packs to bolster your collection.
If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you moving again. We also recommend you find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event to get as many rewards as possible, and the best way to do that is to visit the Monopoly Go Discord server. Even if you don’t get a team, you can find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.
All Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards
There are 50 levels in the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament, and below we have a table that shows you how many points you need to earn as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event runs for just over two days, starting at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 28 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT November 30.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards:
|Stacking Riches level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|40 dice
|Five
|20
|80 flags
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|80 flags
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|100 flags
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|350
|325 dice
|14
|40
|200 flags
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|500
|475 dice
|18
|80
|200 flags
|19
|95
|90 dice
|20
|100
|One pink sticker pack
|21
|125
|220 flags
|22
|1k
|850 dice
|23
|120
|220 flags
|24
|130
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|300 dice
|27
|150
|220 flags
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|350
|One blue sticker pack
|31
|275
|240 flags
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 dice
|33
|350
|240 flags
|34
|400
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|850
|650 dice
|36
|650
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1.4k dice
|38
|500
|250 flags
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1,750 dice
|42
|700
|250 flags
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.2k
|Cash
|47
|3.8k
|2.7k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Stacking Riches?
To get points in this Monopoly Go event, you need to land on the corner tiles: pass go, jail, free parking, and go to jail. All four of them give you four points, so if you want to make the most out of the Stacking Riches tournament, we recommend you use a multiplier. It’s best to play the game manually, increasing the multiplier when you’re within the best range of landing on one of the tiles, as it helps to keep you rolling for longer.
After you get all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other goodies you can get.