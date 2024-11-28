We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards

The Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament has plenty of flags, dice, high rollers, mega heists, and other rewards for you to grab.

Monopoly Go Stacking Riches: monopoly man stands in the world of monopoly go with a smug look on his face,
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament offers you another opportunity to pick up some flags for the big Harvest Racers events. Luckily, to ensure you keep moving around the board, you can get plenty of dice, too, as well as cash for your buildings and some sticker packs to bolster your collection.

If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you moving again. We also recommend you find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event to get as many rewards as possible, and the best way to do that is to visit the Monopoly Go Discord server. Even if you don’t get a team, you can find people to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.

All Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards

There are 50 levels in the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches tournament, and below we have a table that shows you how many points you need to earn as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event runs for just over two days, starting at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 28 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT November 30.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards:

Stacking Riches level Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 40 dice
Five 20 80 flags
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 80 flags
Nine 160 150 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 100 flags
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 350 325 dice
14 40 200 flags
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 500 475 dice
18 80 200 flags
19 95 90 dice
20 100 One pink sticker pack
21 125 220 flags
22 1k 850 dice
23 120 220 flags
24 130 One pink sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 300 dice
27 150 220 flags
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 350 One blue sticker pack
31 275 240 flags
32 1.5k 1,250 dice
33 350 240 flags
34 400 Ten-minute high roller
35 850 650 dice
36 650 Cash
37 1,850 1.4k dice
38 500 250 flags
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1,750 dice
42 700 250 flags
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.2k Cash
47 3.8k 2.7k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Stacking Riches?

To get points in this Monopoly Go event, you need to land on the corner tiles: pass go, jail, free parking, and go to jail. All four of them give you four points, so if you want to make the most out of the Stacking Riches tournament, we recommend you use a multiplier. It’s best to play the game manually, increasing the multiplier when you’re within the best range of landing on one of the tiles, as it helps to keep you rolling for longer.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Stacking Riches rewards, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other goodies you can get.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.