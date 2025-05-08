Monopoly Go's Stampede Sprint event has 48 levels, which means there are plenty of goodies for you to grab, so long as you're willing to put in a bit of effort. As ever, you can expect to get an abundance of dice, a few sticker packs, some boosts, and the cash you need to build your virtual empire.
Of course, people can damage your structures, so it's good to learn all there is to know about Monopoly Go shields to protect your investments – the state of my board is a testament to this. We also suggest you check out our free Monopoly Go Dice guide, as we update it with extra rolls daily.
All Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards
The Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint event begins on May 8 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and finishes at the same time on May 10. If you want to know rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them, check the table below. With two days at your disposal, reaching level 48 is achievable.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards:
|Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|100
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|125
|Cash
|Six
|200
|Four pickaxes
|Seven
|220
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|350
|150 dice
|Nine
|300
|Five pickaxes
|Ten
|350
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|525
|200 dice
|12
|450
|Seven pickaxes
|13
|300
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|400
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|500
|Eight pickaxes
|16
|650
|250 dice
|17
|600
|Cash
|18
|600
|Ten pickaxes
|19
|650
|Cash
|20
|900
|325 dice
|21
|750
|12 pickaxes
|22
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|23
|750
|Cash
|24
|1.2k
|375 dice
|25
|850
|15 pickaxes
|26
|1k
|400 dice
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.5k
|425 dice
|29
|750
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|950
|18 pickaxes
|31
|1.1k
|Cash
|32
|1.8k
|475 dice
|33
|1.1k
|20 pickaxes
|34
|2.2k
|525 dice
|35
|750
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.5k
|575 dice
|37
|1,250
|Cash
|38
|2,750
|600 dice
|39
|1.3k
|22 pickaxes
|40
|3.1k
|650 dice
|41
|1.5k
|Cash
|42
|4k
|750 dice
|43
|1.5k
|25 pickaxes
|44
|4.5k
|775 dice
|45
|1,250
|15-minute color wheel boost
|46
|5k
|825 dice
|47
|1,750
|Cash
|48
|15k
|4k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint?
To get points in Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can only access these minigames by landing on the railroad tiles, and the game you get is completely random, though you preferably want to take part in a heist, as they have more points on offer. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get by using a multiplier – the best time to apply one is when you're within range of the railroads.
