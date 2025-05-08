We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint event is your opportunity to pick up some cash and pickaxes, so you can dig for event more freebies.

Monopoly Go's Stampede Sprint event has 48 levels, which means there are plenty of goodies for you to grab, so long as you're willing to put in a bit of effort. As ever, you can expect to get an abundance of dice, a few sticker packs, some boosts, and the cash you need to build your virtual empire.

Of course, people can damage your structures, so it's good to learn all there is to know about Monopoly Go shields to protect your investments – the state of my board is a testament to this. We also suggest you check out our free Monopoly Go Dice guide, as we update it with extra rolls daily.

All Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards

The Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint event begins on May 8 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and finishes at the same time on May 10. If you want to know rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them, check the table below. With two days at your disposal, reaching level 48 is achievable.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards:

Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards Points needed Reward
One 15 Three pickaxes
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Cash
Four 100 One green sticker pack
Five 125 Cash
Six 200 Four pickaxes
Seven 220 Five-minute high roller
Eight 350 150 dice
Nine 300 Five pickaxes
Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack
11 525 200 dice
12 450 Seven pickaxes
13 300 Five-minute cash boost
14 400 One pink sticker pack
15 500 Eight pickaxes
16 650 250 dice
17 600 Cash
18 600 Ten pickaxes
19 650 Cash
20 900 325 dice
21 750 12 pickaxes
22 500 25-minute mega heist
23 750 Cash
24 1.2k 375 dice
25 850 15 pickaxes
26 1k 400 dice
27 850 Cash
28 1.5k 425 dice
29 750 Ten-minute cash boost
30 950 18 pickaxes
31 1.1k Cash
32 1.8k 475 dice
33 1.1k 20 pickaxes
34 2.2k 525 dice
35 750 40-minute mega heist
36 2.5k 575 dice
37 1,250 Cash
38 2,750 600 dice
39 1.3k 22 pickaxes
40 3.1k 650 dice
41 1.5k Cash
42 4k 750 dice
43 1.5k 25 pickaxes
44 4.5k 775 dice
45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost
46 5k 825 dice
47 1,750 Cash
48 15k 4k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint?

To get points in Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can only access these minigames by landing on the railroad tiles, and the game you get is completely random, though you preferably want to take part in a heist, as they have more points on offer. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get by using a multiplier – the best time to apply one is when you're within range of the railroads.

