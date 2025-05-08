Monopoly Go's Stampede Sprint event has 48 levels, which means there are plenty of goodies for you to grab, so long as you're willing to put in a bit of effort. As ever, you can expect to get an abundance of dice, a few sticker packs, some boosts, and the cash you need to build your virtual empire.

Of course, people can damage your structures, so it's good to learn all there is to know about Monopoly Go shields to protect your investments – the state of my board is a testament to this. We also suggest you check out our free Monopoly Go Dice guide, as we update it with extra rolls daily.

All Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards

The Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint event begins on May 8 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and finishes at the same time on May 10. If you want to know rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them, check the table below. With two days at your disposal, reaching level 48 is achievable.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards:

Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint rewards Points needed Reward One 15 Three pickaxes Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Cash Four 100 One green sticker pack Five 125 Cash Six 200 Four pickaxes Seven 220 Five-minute high roller Eight 350 150 dice Nine 300 Five pickaxes Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack 11 525 200 dice 12 450 Seven pickaxes 13 300 Five-minute cash boost 14 400 One pink sticker pack 15 500 Eight pickaxes 16 650 250 dice 17 600 Cash 18 600 Ten pickaxes 19 650 Cash 20 900 325 dice 21 750 12 pickaxes 22 500 25-minute mega heist 23 750 Cash 24 1.2k 375 dice 25 850 15 pickaxes 26 1k 400 dice 27 850 Cash 28 1.5k 425 dice 29 750 Ten-minute cash boost 30 950 18 pickaxes 31 1.1k Cash 32 1.8k 475 dice 33 1.1k 20 pickaxes 34 2.2k 525 dice 35 750 40-minute mega heist 36 2.5k 575 dice 37 1,250 Cash 38 2,750 600 dice 39 1.3k 22 pickaxes 40 3.1k 650 dice 41 1.5k Cash 42 4k 750 dice 43 1.5k 25 pickaxes 44 4.5k 775 dice 45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost 46 5k 825 dice 47 1,750 Cash 48 15k 4k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint?

To get points in Monopoly Go Stampede Sprint, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can only access these minigames by landing on the railroad tiles, and the game you get is completely random, though you preferably want to take part in a heist, as they have more points on offer. Regardless, you can increase the number of points you get by using a multiplier – the best time to apply one is when you're within range of the railroads.

Once you unlock all of the Monopoly Go Stampede rewards, you can check out our Project Egoist codes, Wagarashi codes, Blox Fruits codes, and Anime Rangers X codes to see what other goodies you can grab.