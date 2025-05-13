Listen up, padawans, you need to get out there and find some fellow Jedi to team up with in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, which has some nice rewards up for grabs. Such prizes include the typical dice, but also tokens of two of the most legendary Jedi of all time, Master Yoda and Luke Skywalker.

Should you need to find some allies, check out the Monopoly Go Discord server, which, incidentally, is also a great place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers. This Monopoly Go event has a couple of sticker packs up for grabs, so there's a chance you might get some duplicates.

When is the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event?

You might think it's a bit late for the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, given Star Wars Day is on May 4, but why should we limit our celebration of George Lucas' masterpiece to one day? This partner event begins on May 13, and while there's no announcement for when it ends, most events like this last for five days.

What is the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event?

To take part in the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, you need to be part of a team, but you also need to be on at least board five in order to take part. The aim of this event is simple: build as many attractions with your team as possible. The more you build, the more points you get, resulting in the best rewards.

Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners rewards

There are numerous projects for you to complete during the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, and each one has five levels. At each level, you unlock some rewards. Only if you complete every project do you unlock the Luke and Yoda token, a wild or swap sticker pack, and 5k dice.

Level Points needed Reward One 2.5k 200 dice Two 6k Cash Three 13k 200-300 dice, cash boost, and cash Four 26.5k One yellow sticker pack, a mega heist, 300-500 dice Five 32k Cash, 400-600 dice, one blue sticker pack, and a builder's bash

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners rewards, make sure you check out our Wagarashi codes, Fire Force Reignition codes, and Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity codes to see what other freebies are out there.