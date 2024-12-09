All Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament is a great way to get some dice, sticker packs, mega heists, and cash, helping build your empire.

It’s the season to be jolly, and the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards can help you get into the holiday spirit. As ever, the event offers great prizes, including 11,790 dice, 477 prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, boosts, and sticker packs. Forget Santa. It’s the Monopoly Man handing out the goodies this year.

If you get duplicates in any of your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord to find other players to trade with; you might even make some friends for future team-based Monopoly Go events. It’s also a good idea to check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls.

In the table below, you can see the levels, rewards, and points needed for the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament, and as it’s not even a day long, you need to act fast. The event kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 9 and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 10.

Monopoly Go Stocking Spree level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards?

The Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament plays the same way as many other events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while you can get up to 12 for a heist. The size of your robbery determines the number of points you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we suggest increasing the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

