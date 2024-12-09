It’s the season to be jolly, and the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards can help you get into the holiday spirit. As ever, the event offers great prizes, including 11,790 dice, 477 prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, boosts, and sticker packs. Forget Santa. It’s the Monopoly Man handing out the goodies this year.
If you get duplicates in any of your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord to find other players to trade with; you might even make some friends for future team-based Monopoly Go events. It’s also a good idea to check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls.
All Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards
In the table below, you can see the levels, rewards, and points needed for the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament, and as it’s not even a day long, you need to act fast. The event kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 9 and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 10.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards:
|Monopoly Go Stocking Spree level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards?
The Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament plays the same way as many other events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while you can get up to 12 for a heist. The size of your robbery determines the number of points you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we suggest increasing the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards are, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn more about a different event.