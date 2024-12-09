It’s the season to be jolly, and the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards can help you get into the holiday spirit. As ever, the event offers great prizes, including 11,790 dice, 477 prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, boosts, and sticker packs. Forget Santa. It’s the Monopoly Man handing out the goodies this year.

If you get duplicates in any of your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord to find other players to trade with; you might even make some friends for future team-based Monopoly Go events. It’s also a good idea to check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls.

All Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards

In the table below, you can see the levels, rewards, and points needed for the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament, and as it’s not even a day long, you need to act fast. The event kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 9 and concludes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 10.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards:

Monopoly Go Stocking Spree level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards?

The Monopoly Go Stocking Spree tournament plays the same way as many other events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. You can get between two and four points for a shutdown, depending on whether you’re successful or not, while you can get up to 12 for a heist. The size of your robbery determines the number of points you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we suggest increasing the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Stocking Spree rewards are, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn more about a different event.