Monopoly Go's Summer Style event isn't one to miss if you need to stock up on the essentials, as it's giving out 18.2k dice, though you only have two days to get them. Other goodies up for grabs include your typical sticker packs, cash, and boosts, everything you need to build your virtual empire.

However, this Monopoly Go event is also important if you intend to take part in Monopoly Go Aqua Partners, the new team-based event that has some good rewards of its own. If you still need some friends for it, make sure you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is also a good place to get rid of your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.

All Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards

The Monopoly Go Summer Style event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 8 and concludes at the same time on July 10, giving you two days to reach level 62. If you need some extra motivation, the table below lists all of the rewards you can get, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards:

Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 100 partner event tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 140 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Ten-minute cash boost 12 55 50 dice 13 65 180 partner event tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 partner event tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 220 partner event tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 250 partner event tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 260 partner event tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 300 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 350 partner event tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 380 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute colorwheel boost 45 450 400 partner event tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 420 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 500 partner event tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Summer Style?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Summer Style event, you need to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you don't want to find yourself on the tax spaces, as it costs you money, so there's no point in applying a multiplier when you're in range of them. However, it's a good idea to apply one when you're approaching the chance and utility tiles.

