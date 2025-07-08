As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards

The Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards are here to help you kick off the sunny season in style, offering you various goodies such as dice.

Monopoly Go's Summer Style event isn't one to miss if you need to stock up on the essentials, as it's giving out 18.2k dice, though you only have two days to get them. Other goodies up for grabs include your typical sticker packs, cash, and boosts, everything you need to build your virtual empire.

However, this Monopoly Go event is also important if you intend to take part in Monopoly Go Aqua Partners, the new team-based event that has some good rewards of its own. If you still need some friends for it, make sure you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is also a good place to get rid of your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.

The Monopoly Go Summer Style event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 8 and concludes at the same time on July 10, giving you two days to reach level 62. If you need some extra motivation, the table below lists all of the rewards you can get, along with the points you need to reach them.

Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 100 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 140 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Ten-minute cash boost
12 55 50 dice
13 65 180 partner event tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 partner event tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 220 partner event tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 250 partner event tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 260 partner event tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 300 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 350 partner event tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 380 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute colorwheel boost
45 450 400 partner event tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 420 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 500 partner event tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Summer Style?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Summer Style event, you need to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you don't want to find yourself on the tax spaces, as it costs you money, so there's no point in applying a multiplier when you're in range of them. However, it's a good idea to apply one when you're approaching the chance and utility tiles.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls. We also have Mugen codes, Grow a Garden codes, and All Star Tower Defense X codes, if you want to see what other freebies are out there.

