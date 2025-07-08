Monopoly Go's Summer Style event isn't one to miss if you need to stock up on the essentials, as it's giving out 18.2k dice, though you only have two days to get them. Other goodies up for grabs include your typical sticker packs, cash, and boosts, everything you need to build your virtual empire.
However, this Monopoly Go event is also important if you intend to take part in Monopoly Go Aqua Partners, the new team-based event that has some good rewards of its own. If you still need some friends for it, make sure you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is also a good place to get rid of your duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.
All Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards
The Monopoly Go Summer Style event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 8 and concludes at the same time on July 10, giving you two days to reach level 62. If you need some extra motivation, the table below lists all of the rewards you can get, along with the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards:
|Monopoly Go Summer Style rewards
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|100 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|140 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Ten-minute cash boost
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|180 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|220 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|250 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|260 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|350 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|380 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute colorwheel boost
|45
|450
|400 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|420 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|500 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Summer Style?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Summer Style event, you need to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you don't want to find yourself on the tax spaces, as it costs you money, so there's no point in applying a multiplier when you're in range of them. However, it's a good idea to apply one when you're approaching the chance and utility tiles.
