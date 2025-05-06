All Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament gives you an out of this world way of getting your essential freebies, including dice and boosts.

It's a new day, and that means it's time for another event, and the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament is just what you need to stock up on the necessities. You can get all sorts of goodies, including dice, boosts, prize drop tokens, cash, and a sticker pack.

Should you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, we recommend you try to trade them through the Monopoly Go Discord server. Alternatively, if you only care about getting some extra rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide has some every day.

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event takes place on May 6 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST, ending at the same time on May 7, giving you one day to reach level 40 and get all of those rewards. To help you out, the table below lists all of the points you need for each milestone, along with the prize you get.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards:

Monopoly Go Supernova Smash level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 30 prize drop tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 35 prize drop tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 40 prize drop tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega hits
20 400 50 prize drop tokens
21 500 Cash
22 650 325 dice
23 600 70 prize drop tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 75 prize drop tokens
27 950 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 80 prize drop tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 100 prize drop tokens
35 750 30-minute builder's bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Supernova Smash?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The minigame you get is random, but heists offer more points, so those are preferable. However, you can give yourself a boost regardless of your minigame if you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

