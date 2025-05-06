It's a new day, and that means it's time for another event, and the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament is just what you need to stock up on the necessities. You can get all sorts of goodies, including dice, boosts, prize drop tokens, cash, and a sticker pack.
Should you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, we recommend you try to trade them through the Monopoly Go Discord server. Alternatively, if you only care about getting some extra rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide has some every day.
All Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards
The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event takes place on May 6 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST, ending at the same time on May 7, giving you one day to reach level 40 and get all of those rewards. To help you out, the table below lists all of the points you need for each milestone, along with the prize you get.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards:
|Monopoly Go Supernova Smash level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|40 prize drop tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega hits
|20
|400
|50 prize drop tokens
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|75 prize drop tokens
|27
|950
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|80 prize drop tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|100 prize drop tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder's bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Supernova Smash?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The minigame you get is random, but heists offer more points, so those are preferable. However, you can give yourself a boost regardless of your minigame if you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
