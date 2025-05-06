It's a new day, and that means it's time for another event, and the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament is just what you need to stock up on the necessities. You can get all sorts of goodies, including dice, boosts, prize drop tokens, cash, and a sticker pack.

Should you end up with some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, we recommend you try to trade them through the Monopoly Go Discord server. Alternatively, if you only care about getting some extra rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide has some every day.

All Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards

The Monopoly Go Supernova Smash event takes place on May 6 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST, ending at the same time on May 7, giving you one day to reach level 40 and get all of those rewards. To help you out, the table below lists all of the points you need for each milestone, along with the prize you get.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash rewards:

Monopoly Go Supernova Smash level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 12 prize drop tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 30 prize drop tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 35 prize drop tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 40 prize drop tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega hits 20 400 50 prize drop tokens 21 500 Cash 22 650 325 dice 23 600 70 prize drop tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 75 prize drop tokens 27 950 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 80 prize drop tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 100 prize drop tokens 35 750 30-minute builder's bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Supernova Smash?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Supernova Smash tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The minigame you get is random, but heists offer more points, so those are preferable. However, you can give yourself a boost regardless of your minigame if you use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

