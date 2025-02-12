All Monopoly Go Sweets Partners rewards

It’s the time of year when pairing up is on the to-do list, and the Monopoly Go Sweets Partners event has this goal in mind. Team up with other players to build items, and get plenty of rewards while you do it. The prizes on offer include cash, dice, and a sweet new token to use as you move around the board.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you started in this Monopoly Go event. If you need a partner, or two, or three, you can join the Monopoly Go Discord to link up with other players.

When is the Monopoly Go Sweets Partners event?

The Sweets Partners event begins on February 12, 2025, and continues until February 17 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT.

What is the Monopoly Go Sweets Partners event?

The Sweets Partners event is a Valentines-themed rerun of the classic partner event, where you must team up with up to four other players and work together to create a project.

To make these sweet items, all you need to do is roll around the board as usual. You collect tokens, which you then use to spin a wheel – this then grants you points to help build each of your partner projects.

Monopoly Go Sweets Partners rewards

As you earn points by completing levels of each project, you will unlock some sweet rewards. Each project has five levels, so that’s 20 different prizes in total. We’ve listed them below, but the amount of dice and cash you get may be higher, depending on your level in the game.

Level Points needed Reward One 2.5k 200 dice Two 8.5k Cash Three 21.5k 200 dice, cash, and ten minutes of cash boost Four 48k 300 dice, a sticker pack, and ten minutes of mega heist Five 80k 400 dice, cash, a sticker pack, and a builder’s bash boost

If you and your partners complete all four projects, you get the grand prize:

Grand prize – 5k dice, a wild sticker, and a Lovey Gummy-themed board token

Perhaps Monopoly Go and its events aren’t enough to keep you occupied – in which case, check out our guides for Coin Master free spins, Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, and Dice Dreams free rolls.