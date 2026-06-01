Monopoly Go heads to Springfield with a huge The Simpsons crossover

Last year, The Simpsons took over Fortnite in one of the game's biggest updates ever. While your favorite cartoon family has left the island, the good news is that they're heading to Monopoly Go. A new partnership between Scopely and Disney marks The Simpsons' return to a "dedicated mobile game experience" after 13 years. Don't worry, it isn't just a quick collab, as Scopely reveals plenty of events to tune in for.

You and your fellow Tycoons can check out familiar Springfield locations, which include the Nuclear Power Plant and Krustyland. Around town, you'll see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Mr. Burns as they get pretty chummy with Mr. Monopoly. A new batch of Monopoly Go Chance Cards, over 50 of them, pays homage to the series' history, but it's far beyond just funny memes. If you fancy it, you can bribe Chief Wiggum to escape Jail.

Across the course of this crossover, there are several new features to check out. Story episodes arrive every two weeks in the free mobile game, taking you through all manner of hijinks in Springfield. Beyond this, the Monopoly Go x The Simpsons collaboration debuts an original animated short, Mr. Burns and Mr. Monopoly's Excellent Rivalry. I don't know about you, but I wasn't aware that there is a long-running feud between the media magnates. It all traces back to a stolen top hat during their Yale days, though. Will Ferrell voices Mr. Monopoly, while Harry Shearer reprises his iconic role as Mr. Burns.

You can also expect different Simpsons characters to take over Free Parking every fortnight, with unique interactions to discover along the way. Themed events include heists that give Springfield a chaotic makeover, and yes, a few Monorail mishaps. Speaking about The Simpsons' arrival, Scopely's president of games, Victor Diaz-Roig, says that "Monopoly Go and The Simpsons share a love of mischief, humor, and not playing by the rules, so bringing these two worlds together felt natural from the start."

"Working closely with The Simpsons creative team, our talented gamemakers at Scopely set out to do much more than simply place Springfield inside the game […] every part of the season was designed with our Tycoons in mind, introducing fresh ways to play the game they love, while opening the doors for Simpsons fans to step into Monopoly Go for the very first time," he adds.

Matt Selman, executive producer of The Simpsons, also expresses that "The Simpsons has always been incredibly collaborative, so when we bring Springfield into a new space, especially mobile gaming for the first time in many years, finding partners who really understand the humor and spirit of the show matters a lot." The Simpsons x Monopoly Go begins on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and concludes on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

In the meantime, don't forget to pick up some free Monopoly Go dice or join the Monopoly Go Discord server.