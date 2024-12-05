We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards

The Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug tournament is a great way to kick off the festive season, offering you plenty of presents like dice and cash.

Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug: The Monopoly Man smiling in front of some bushes
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

It’s December, which means the holidays are right around the corner, so why not snap up the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards and give yourself some early Christmas presents? Such goodies include 11,790 dice, 130 pickaxes, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs, pretty much everything you need to be a happy entrepreneur.

If you get any duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals to trade them with. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice; you can never have enough rolls.

All Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards

We’ve put together a table that details the levels, points, and rewards that feature in this Monopoly Go event, which begins at 12:10pm ET / 5:10pm on December 5 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm ET on December 6.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards:

Tinsel Tug level Points needed Rewards
One Ten Three pickaxes
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Three pickaxes
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 Ten pickaxes
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 12 pickaxes
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 Ten pickaxes
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 15 pickaxes
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 17 pickaxes
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 20 pickaxes
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 18 pickaxes
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 20 pickaxes
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug?

Tinsel Tug plays the same way a lot of tournaments do; you get points for doing shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only do if you land on the railroad tiles. You can get up to four points if you complete a shutdown, while you can grab up to 12 for a heist, depending on how large your robbery is. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase and lower your multiplier depending on how close you are to a railroad.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other prizes you can get. We also have some Coin Master free spins if you enjoy the mobile game with the pig.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.