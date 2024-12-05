It’s December, which means the holidays are right around the corner, so why not snap up the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards and give yourself some early Christmas presents? Such goodies include 11,790 dice, 130 pickaxes, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs, pretty much everything you need to be a happy entrepreneur.
If you get any duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals to trade them with. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice; you can never have enough rolls.
All Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards
We’ve put together a table that details the levels, points, and rewards that feature in this Monopoly Go event, which begins at 12:10pm ET / 5:10pm on December 5 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm ET on December 6.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards:
|Tinsel Tug level
|Points needed
|Rewards
|One
|Ten
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Three pickaxes
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Ten pickaxes
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|12 pickaxes
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|Ten pickaxes
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|15 pickaxes
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|17 pickaxes
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|20 pickaxes
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|18 pickaxes
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|20 pickaxes
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k
How do I play Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug?
Tinsel Tug plays the same way a lot of tournaments do; you get points for doing shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only do if you land on the railroad tiles. You can get up to four points if you complete a shutdown, while you can grab up to 12 for a heist, depending on how large your robbery is. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase and lower your multiplier depending on how close you are to a railroad.
After you get all of the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other prizes you can get. We also have some Coin Master free spins if you enjoy the mobile game with the pig.