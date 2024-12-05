It’s December, which means the holidays are right around the corner, so why not snap up the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards and give yourself some early Christmas presents? Such goodies include 11,790 dice, 130 pickaxes, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs, pretty much everything you need to be a happy entrepreneur.

All Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards

We’ve put together a table that details the levels, points, and rewards that feature in this Monopoly Go event, which begins at 12:10pm ET / 5:10pm on December 5 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm ET on December 6.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug rewards:

Tinsel Tug level Points needed Rewards One Ten Three pickaxes Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Three pickaxes Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 Ten pickaxes Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 12 pickaxes 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 Ten pickaxes 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 15 pickaxes 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 17 pickaxes 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 20 pickaxes 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 18 pickaxes 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 20 pickaxes 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k

How do I play Monopoly Go Tinsel Tug?

Tinsel Tug plays the same way a lot of tournaments do; you get points for doing shutdowns and bank heists, which you can only do if you land on the railroad tiles. You can get up to four points if you complete a shutdown, while you can grab up to 12 for a heist, depending on how large your robbery is. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase and lower your multiplier depending on how close you are to a railroad.

