All Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards

We’re officially at the height of spooky season, and with it comes the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats. This limited-time event has plenty of rewards on offer, including a whole bunch of dice rolls and stickers, as well as a good amount of tokens, and we’re here to show you exactly how to get your hands on them.
The tokens on offer in this event can be spent on the Monopoly Go Scary Cake Partners event running alongside it, so it’s certainly worth grinding for. While you’re here, make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to give your stash a boost, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. If you’re looking for people to trade with, head to the Monopoly Go Discord to make some friends.
All the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards
Here’s the full list of all the rewards you can get during the Trail O’ Treats event, which runs until October 24, 2024.
|Trail O’ Treats task level
|Points
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 free dice rolls
|Three
|15
|One star sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 free dice rolls
|Five
|20
|100 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|Six
|25
|One star sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|25 free dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|140 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 free dice rolls
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|180 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|12
|50
|Two star sticker pack
|13
|350
|250 free dice rolls
|14
|40
|200 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 free dice rolls
|18
|80
|220 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|19
|90
|100 free dice rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|250 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|22
|1k
|900 free dice rolls
|23
|120
|260 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|24
|130
|Three star sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 free dice rolls
|27
|150
|300 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 free dice rolls
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 free dice rolls
|33
|350
|350 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|34
|450
|Four star sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 free dice rolls
|36
|550
|380 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|37
|1,850
|1.5k free dice rolls
|38
|500
|400 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|39
|650
|500 free dice rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1.8k free dice rolls
|42
|700
|420 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Five star sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|500 Scary Cake Partner tokens
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k free dice rolls
|48
|1k
|Ten-minute high roller
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|7.5k free dice rolls and five star sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats event?
Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s fairly simple to play the Trail O’ Treats limited-time mode. Your main goal is to earn points, which you can do by landing on the four corner tiles on the board. Each time you land on either Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you can net yourself four points. To get even more, you can load up your dice modifier to really get the big bucks rolling in.
If you’re after some goodies in other mobile games, you can get the latest Board Kings free rolls, Bingo Blitz free credits, and today’s Coin Master free spins. If you want even more, we’ve got plenty of Age of Empire mobile codes, and if you’re on the hunt for free stuff in popular gacha games, we have the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.