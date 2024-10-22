We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards on offer, so you can earn tokens for the spooky Scary Cake Partners event.

monopoly go trail o treats event art featuring a dog in a ghost costume holding a pumpkin basket full of candy
Monopoly Go 

We’re officially at the height of spooky season, and with it comes the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats. This limited-time event has plenty of rewards on offer, including a whole bunch of dice rolls and stickers, as well as a good amount of tokens, and we’re here to show you exactly how to get your hands on them.

The tokens on offer in this event can be spent on the Monopoly Go Scary Cake Partners event running alongside it, so it’s certainly worth grinding for. While you’re here, make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to give your stash a boost, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. If you’re looking for people to trade with, head to the Monopoly Go Discord to make some friends.

All the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards

Here’s the full list of all the rewards you can get during the Trail O’ Treats event, which runs until October 24, 2024.

Trail O’ Treats task level Points Reward
One Five 80 Scary Cake Partner tokens
Two Ten 25 free dice rolls
Three 15 One star sticker pack
Four 40 45 free dice rolls
Five 20 100 Scary Cake Partner tokens
Six 25 One star sticker pack
Seven 35 25 free dice rolls
Eight 40 140 Scary Cake Partner tokens
Nine 160 150 free dice rolls
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 180 Scary Cake Partner tokens
12 50 Two star sticker pack
13 350 250 free dice rolls
14 40 200 Scary Cake Partner tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 free dice rolls
18 80 220 Scary Cake Partner tokens
19 90 100 free dice rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 250 Scary Cake Partner tokens
22 1k 900 free dice rolls
23 120 260 Scary Cake Partner tokens
24 130 Three star sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 free dice rolls
27 150 300 Scary Cake Partner tokens
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 free dice rolls
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.5k 1,250 free dice rolls
33 350 350 Scary Cake Partner tokens
34 450 Four star sticker pack
35 850 700 free dice rolls
36 550 380 Scary Cake Partner tokens
37 1,850 1.5k free dice rolls
38 500 400 Scary Cake Partner tokens
39 650 500 free dice rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1.8k free dice rolls
42 700 420 Scary Cake Partner tokens
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Five star sticker pack
46 1.4k 500 Scary Cake Partner tokens
47 3.8k 2.8k free dice rolls
48 1k Ten-minute high roller
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k 7.5k free dice rolls and five star sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats event?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s fairly simple to play the Trail O’ Treats limited-time mode. Your main goal is to earn points, which you can do by landing on the four corner tiles on the board. Each time you land on either Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you can net yourself four points. To get even more, you can load up your dice modifier to really get the big bucks rolling in.

