All Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards

We’re officially at the height of spooky season, and with it comes the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats. This limited-time event has plenty of rewards on offer, including a whole bunch of dice rolls and stickers, as well as a good amount of tokens, and we’re here to show you exactly how to get your hands on them.

The tokens on offer in this event can be spent on the Monopoly Go Scary Cake Partners event running alongside it, so it’s certainly worth grinding for. While you’re here, make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice to give your stash a boost, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. If you’re looking for people to trade with, head to the Monopoly Go Discord to make some friends.

All the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats rewards

Here’s the full list of all the rewards you can get during the Trail O’ Treats event, which runs until October 24, 2024.

Trail O’ Treats task level Points Reward One Five 80 Scary Cake Partner tokens Two Ten 25 free dice rolls Three 15 One star sticker pack Four 40 45 free dice rolls Five 20 100 Scary Cake Partner tokens Six 25 One star sticker pack Seven 35 25 free dice rolls Eight 40 140 Scary Cake Partner tokens Nine 160 150 free dice rolls Ten 40 Cash 11 45 180 Scary Cake Partner tokens 12 50 Two star sticker pack 13 350 250 free dice rolls 14 40 200 Scary Cake Partner tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 free dice rolls 18 80 220 Scary Cake Partner tokens 19 90 100 free dice rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 250 Scary Cake Partner tokens 22 1k 900 free dice rolls 23 120 260 Scary Cake Partner tokens 24 130 Three star sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 free dice rolls 27 150 300 Scary Cake Partner tokens 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 free dice rolls 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5k 1,250 free dice rolls 33 350 350 Scary Cake Partner tokens 34 450 Four star sticker pack 35 850 700 free dice rolls 36 550 380 Scary Cake Partner tokens 37 1,850 1.5k free dice rolls 38 500 400 Scary Cake Partner tokens 39 650 500 free dice rolls 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1.8k free dice rolls 42 700 420 Scary Cake Partner tokens 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Five star sticker pack 46 1.4k 500 Scary Cake Partner tokens 47 3.8k 2.8k free dice rolls 48 1k Ten-minute high roller 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k 7.5k free dice rolls and five star sticker pack

How do I play the Monopoly Go Trail O’ Treats event?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s fairly simple to play the Trail O’ Treats limited-time mode. Your main goal is to earn points, which you can do by landing on the four corner tiles on the board. Each time you land on either Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you can net yourself four points. To get even more, you can load up your dice modifier to really get the big bucks rolling in.

If you’re after some goodies in other mobile games, you can get the latest Board Kings free rolls, Bingo Blitz free credits, and today’s Coin Master free spins. If you want even more, we’ve got plenty of Age of Empire mobile codes, and if you’re on the hunt for free stuff in popular gacha games, we have the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.