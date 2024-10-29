All Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards

With Halloween almost upon us, we’re getting ready to go trick or treating with the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event. As usual, there are plenty of goodies on offer in this limited-time event, including the usual dice rolls and sticker packs, plus an awesome werewolf board token to add to your collection.

Make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice for even more extra rolls, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. Once you’ve built up a stash, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to make some friends and trade stickers with other players!

All the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards

Here’s the full list of the rewards on offer during Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland, which runs until October 30.

Tycoon Candyland level Points Rewards One Five Cash Two Ten 25 free dice rolls Three 15 Green sticker pack Four 45 40 free dice rolls Five 20 Cash Six 25 Green sticker pack Seven 35 35 free dice rolls Eight 40 Cash Nine 160 150 free dice rolls Ten 40 Cash 11 45 Cash 12 50 Yellow sticker pack 13 350 350 free dice rolls 14 40 Cash 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 free dice rolls 18 80 Cash 198 90 100 free dice rolls 20 100 Cash 21 125 Cash 22 750 Werewolf Scottie board token 23 120 Cash 24 130 Pink sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 free dice rolls 27 150 Cash 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 free dice rolls 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5k 1,250 free dice rolls 33 350 Cash 34 450 Blue sticker pack 35 850 700 free dice rolls 36 550 Cash 37 1,850 1.5k free dice rolls 38 500 Cash 39 650 500 free dice rolls 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1.8k free dice rolls 42 700 Cash 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Purple sticker pack 46 1.4k Cash 47 3.8k 2.8k free dice rolls 48 1k Ten-minute high roller 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k 7.5k free dice rolls and a purple sticker pack

How do I play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, playing the Tycoon Candyland event is pretty simple. The aim of the game is to earn points because points mean prizes. To do this, you need to land on the four corner tiles on the board. Whenever you land on Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you’ll pick up points. You can multiply this amount by rolling with your dice multipliers, and then you’ll be raking in the goodies in no time.

