All Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards

With Halloween almost upon us, we’re getting ready to go trick or treating with the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event. As usual, there are plenty of goodies on offer in this limited-time event, including the usual dice rolls and sticker packs, plus an awesome werewolf board token to add to your collection.
Make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice for even more extra rolls, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. Once you’ve built up a stash, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to make some friends and trade stickers with other players!
All the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards
Here’s the full list of the rewards on offer during Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland, which runs until October 30.
|Tycoon Candyland level
|Points
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Ten
|25 free dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Green sticker pack
|Four
|45
|40 free dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Cash
|Six
|25
|Green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 free dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|Cash
|Nine
|160
|150 free dice rolls
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Cash
|12
|50
|Yellow sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 free dice rolls
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 free dice rolls
|18
|80
|Cash
|198
|90
|100 free dice rolls
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Cash
|22
|750
|Werewolf Scottie board token
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|Pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 free dice rolls
|27
|150
|Cash
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 free dice rolls
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 free dice rolls
|33
|350
|Cash
|34
|450
|Blue sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 free dice rolls
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1.5k free dice rolls
|38
|500
|Cash
|39
|650
|500 free dice rolls
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1.8k free dice rolls
|42
|700
|Cash
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Purple sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|Cash
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k free dice rolls
|48
|1k
|Ten-minute high roller
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|7.5k free dice rolls and a purple sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event?
Like with most Monopoly Go events, playing the Tycoon Candyland event is pretty simple. The aim of the game is to earn points because points mean prizes. To do this, you need to land on the four corner tiles on the board. Whenever you land on Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you’ll pick up points. You can multiply this amount by rolling with your dice multipliers, and then you’ll be raking in the goodies in no time.
If you’re after even more freebies in other popular mobile games, we have the latest Board Kings free rolls, Coin Master free spins, as well as Age of Empires Mobile codes. If you’re hunting for handouts in gacha games, we also have all the new Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes, too.