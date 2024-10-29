We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards

Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland has a bunch of sweet rewards lined up to celebrate spooky season, including lots of cash and dice rolls.

monopoly go tycoon candyland logo against a blurred monopoly board
Monopoly Go 

With Halloween almost upon us, we’re getting ready to go trick or treating with the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event. As usual, there are plenty of goodies on offer in this limited-time event, including the usual dice rolls and sticker packs, plus an awesome werewolf board token to add to your collection.

Make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice for even more extra rolls, and we’ve also got plenty of Monopoly Go stickers for you, too. Once you’ve built up a stash, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to make some friends and trade stickers with other players!

All the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland rewards

Here’s the full list of the rewards on offer during Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland, which runs until October 30.

Tycoon Candyland level Points Rewards
One Five Cash
Two Ten 25 free dice rolls
Three 15 Green sticker pack
Four 45 40 free dice rolls
Five 20 Cash
Six 25 Green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 free dice rolls
Eight 40 Cash
Nine 160 150 free dice rolls
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 Cash
12 50 Yellow sticker pack
13 350 350 free dice rolls
14 40 Cash
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 free dice rolls
18 80 Cash
198 90 100 free dice rolls
20 100 Cash
21 125 Cash
22 750 Werewolf Scottie board token
23 120 Cash
24 130 Pink sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 free dice rolls
27 150 Cash
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 free dice rolls
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.5k 1,250 free dice rolls
33 350 Cash
34 450 Blue sticker pack
35 850 700 free dice rolls
36 550 Cash
37 1,850 1.5k free dice rolls
38 500 Cash
39 650 500 free dice rolls
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1.8k free dice rolls
42 700 Cash
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Purple sticker pack
46 1.4k Cash
47 3.8k 2.8k free dice rolls
48 1k Ten-minute high roller
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k 7.5k free dice rolls and a purple sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Tycoon Candyland event?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, playing the Tycoon Candyland event is pretty simple. The aim of the game is to earn points because points mean prizes. To do this, you need to land on the four corner tiles on the board. Whenever you land on Go, Go To Jail, In Jail, or Free Parking, you’ll pick up points. You can multiply this amount by rolling with your dice multipliers, and then you’ll be raking in the goodies in no time.

