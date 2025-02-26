The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament can help you take your virtual empire to new heights, as it offers an assortment of goodies, including 2,640 flags for the new partner event. Of course, you can pick up the usual dice, sticker packs, boosts, and cash, as well as some pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies.

If you still need some partners for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server; you might even find people to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.

All Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards

The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament lasts for two days, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26 and finishing at the same time on February 28. This event has 62 levels, and we list all of you points you need for them below, along with the rewards you get at each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards:

Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble level Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten Three pickaxes Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 80 flags Seven 35 Four pickaxes Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 80 flags Ten 160 Four pickaxes 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 100 flags 14 80 Seven pickaxes 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 flags 17 80 Eight pickaxes 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 550 dice 21 100 200 flags 22 115 Ten pickaxes 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 flags 25 1,150 Ten pickaxes 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 220 dice 28 160 15 pickaxes 29 750 575 dice 30 180 220 dice 31 190 18 pickaxes 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 240 flags 37 300 20 pickaxes 38 350 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 240 flags 42 375 22 pickaxes 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 Ten-minute color wheel 45 450 250 dice 46 575 25 pickaxes 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 250 flags 50 450 25 pickaxes 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One purple sticker pack 53 700 280 flags 54 825 28 pickaxes 55 950 500 dice 56 4.4k 2.3k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament, you need to land on the tax, chance, and utility tiles, though it goes without saying the tax tiles are your least preferable option, given you have to pay for the privilege of landing on them. As such, we recommend you only use your multiplier when approaching the chance and utility spaces.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards, check out our Ninja Time codes guide to get even more goodies. We even have a Ninja Time tier list and a Ninja Time clans article to give you even more information about the game.