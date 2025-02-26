The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament can help you take your virtual empire to new heights, as it offers an assortment of goodies, including 2,640 flags for the new partner event. Of course, you can pick up the usual dice, sticker packs, boosts, and cash, as well as some pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies.
If you still need some partners for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server; you might even find people to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.
All Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards
The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament lasts for two days, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26 and finishing at the same time on February 28. This event has 62 levels, and we list all of you points you need for them below, along with the rewards you get at each milestone.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards:
|Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|Three pickaxes
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|80 flags
|Seven
|35
|Four pickaxes
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|80 flags
|Ten
|160
|Four pickaxes
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|100 flags
|14
|80
|Seven pickaxes
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 flags
|17
|80
|Eight pickaxes
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|550 dice
|21
|100
|200 flags
|22
|115
|Ten pickaxes
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 flags
|25
|1,150
|Ten pickaxes
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|220 dice
|28
|160
|15 pickaxes
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|220 dice
|31
|190
|18 pickaxes
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|240 flags
|37
|300
|20 pickaxes
|38
|350
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|240 flags
|42
|375
|22 pickaxes
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|Ten-minute color wheel
|45
|450
|250 dice
|46
|575
|25 pickaxes
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|250 flags
|50
|450
|25 pickaxes
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One purple sticker pack
|53
|700
|280 flags
|54
|825
|28 pickaxes
|55
|950
|500 dice
|56
|4.4k
|2.3k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament, you need to land on the tax, chance, and utility tiles, though it goes without saying the tax tiles are your least preferable option, given you have to pay for the privilege of landing on them. As such, we recommend you only use your multiplier when approaching the chance and utility spaces.
