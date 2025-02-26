All Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble event lasts two days, giving you plenty of time to pick up some lovely rewards, including sticker packs.

The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament can help you take your virtual empire to new heights, as it offers an assortment of goodies, including 2,640 flags for the new partner event. Of course, you can pick up the usual dice, sticker packs, boosts, and cash, as well as some pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies.

If you still need some partners for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server; you might even find people to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide if you run low on rolls.

The Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament lasts for two days, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26 and finishing at the same time on February 28.  This event has 62 levels, and we list all of you points you need for them below, along with the rewards you get at each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards:

Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble level Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten Three pickaxes
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 80 flags
Seven 35 Four pickaxes
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 80 flags
Ten 160 Four pickaxes
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 100 flags
14 80 Seven pickaxes
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 flags
17 80 Eight pickaxes
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 550 dice
21 100 200 flags
22 115 Ten pickaxes
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 flags
25 1,150 Ten pickaxes
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 220 dice
28 160 15 pickaxes
29 750 575 dice
30 180 220 dice
31 190 18 pickaxes
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 240 flags
37 300 20 pickaxes
38 350 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 240 flags
42 375 22 pickaxes
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 Ten-minute color wheel
45 450 250 dice
46 575 25 pickaxes
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 250 flags
50 450 25 pickaxes
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One purple sticker pack
53 700 280 flags
54 825 28 pickaxes
55 950 500 dice
56 4.4k 2.3k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble tournament, you need to land on the tax, chance, and utility tiles, though it goes without saying the tax tiles are your least preferable option, given you have to pay for the privilege of landing on them. As such, we recommend you only use your multiplier when approaching the chance and utility spaces.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Tycoons Assemble rewards, check out our Ninja Time codes guide to get even more goodies. We even have a Ninja Time tier list and a Ninja Time clans article to give you even more information about the game.

