All Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards

Monopoly Go's Vader Volley tournament invites you to win plenty of prizes, though sadly, there are no lightsabers up for grabs here.

Monopoly Go Vader Volley: Darth Voder holding gold cards in front of a picture of him and Kenobi fighting
Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Vader Volley tournament is your opportunity to show the infamous Sith Lord what you're made of. You can get heaps of rewards in the process, including dice, sticker packs, boosts, and flags for the partner event. Who knows, impress him enough, and perhaps Darth Vader will find a place for you in the Empire.

If you need some fellow stormtroopers to back you up in the team-based Monopoly Go event, head over to the Monopoly Go Discord server. Even if you don't need friends, it's a good place to be to trade some Monopoly Go stickers. Should you be short on rolls, we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily, so you can keep moving around the board.

The Monopoly Go Vader Volley event lasts for one day, so you'd better act fast if you want to reach level 40. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 2 and concludes at the same time on May 3, just before Star Wars Bay. To give you some extra motivation, we list all of the rewards you get at each milestone below, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards:

Monopoly Go Vader Volley level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 partner event flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 100 partner event flags
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 120 partner event flags
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 160 partner event flags
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 160 partner event flags
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 200 partner event flags
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 240 partner event flags
21 500 Cash
22 650 325 dice
23 600 260 partner event flags
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 260 partner event flags
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 280 partner event flags
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 300 partner event flags
35 750 30-minute builder's bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Vader Volley?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Vader Volley event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in a bank heist or shutdown. The minigame you get is random, but robberies typically yield more points, so that's what you want to get. Regardless, you can boost the number of points you get by using a multiplier – we recommend you increase it when in a good range of the railroad tiles.

