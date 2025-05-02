The Monopoly Go Vader Volley tournament is your opportunity to show the infamous Sith Lord what you're made of. You can get heaps of rewards in the process, including dice, sticker packs, boosts, and flags for the partner event. Who knows, impress him enough, and perhaps Darth Vader will find a place for you in the Empire.
If you need some fellow stormtroopers to back you up in the team-based Monopoly Go event, head over to the Monopoly Go Discord server. Even if you don't need friends, it's a good place to be to trade some Monopoly Go stickers. Should you be short on rolls, we also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily, so you can keep moving around the board.
All Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards
The Monopoly Go Vader Volley event lasts for one day, so you'd better act fast if you want to reach level 40. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 2 and concludes at the same time on May 3, just before Star Wars Bay. To give you some extra motivation, we list all of the rewards you get at each milestone below, along with the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards:
|Monopoly Go Vader Volley level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 partner event flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|100 partner event flags
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|120 partner event flags
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|160 partner event flags
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|160 partner event flags
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|200 partner event flags
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|240 partner event flags
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|260 partner event flags
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|260 partner event flags
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|280 partner event flags
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|300 partner event flags
|35
|750
|30-minute builder's bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Vader Volley?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Vader Volley event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in a bank heist or shutdown. The minigame you get is random, but robberies typically yield more points, so that's what you want to get. Regardless, you can boost the number of points you get by using a multiplier – we recommend you increase it when in a good range of the railroad tiles.
