The Monopoly Go Vader Volley tournament is your opportunity to show the infamous Sith Lord what you're made of. You can get heaps of rewards in the process, including dice, sticker packs, boosts, and flags for the partner event. Who knows, impress him enough, and perhaps Darth Vader will find a place for you in the Empire.

All Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards

The Monopoly Go Vader Volley event lasts for one day, so you'd better act fast if you want to reach level 40. The tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 2 and concludes at the same time on May 3, just before Star Wars Bay. To give you some extra motivation, we list all of the rewards you get at each milestone below, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Vader Volley rewards:

Monopoly Go Vader Volley level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 partner event flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 100 partner event flags Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 120 partner event flags Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 160 partner event flags 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 160 partner event flags 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 200 partner event flags 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 240 partner event flags 21 500 Cash 22 650 325 dice 23 600 260 partner event flags 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 260 partner event flags 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 280 partner event flags 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 300 partner event flags 35 750 30-minute builder's bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Vader Volley?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Vader Volley event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in a bank heist or shutdown. The minigame you get is random, but robberies typically yield more points, so that's what you want to get. Regardless, you can boost the number of points you get by using a multiplier – we recommend you increase it when in a good range of the railroad tiles.

