All the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards

Monopoly Go’s Wakanda Sprint event is full of rewards, you just need to land on the railroad tiles and pull off some epic bank heists.

Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint: Iron Man smiling while racing in a kart in front of some buildings
Monopoly Go 

The Avengers are in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event can help you make the most of their time there. As always, this tournament gives you the chance to get more dice, cash, and various boosts, though it also gives you the flags you need for the Avengers partner event.

Should you run out of rolls before reaching the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide. We also recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates for Monopoly Go Avengers Racers, then take a look at our Monopoly Go Wiki guide to learn about what other events happen in-game.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards

Below is a chart that details the levels, points, and rewards in Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint, which finishes at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 10, 2024.

Wakanda Sprint level Points Reward
One Ten 60 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One-star green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 60 flags
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 120 flags
Ten 300 Two-star yellow sticker pack
11 350 140 flags
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 200 flags
15 450 Three-star pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 240 flags
21 800 Four-star blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 280 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,.50 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint?

Like any other tournament, you score points in the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event by landing on the railroad tiles, which then sends you on a shutdown or bank heist. You can score up to four points in a shutdown, while the size of your heist rewards you with up to 12. To climb the ranks faster, we suggest you use a multiplier while moving around the board.

