All the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards

The Avengers are in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event can help you make the most of their time there. As always, this tournament gives you the chance to get more dice, cash, and various boosts, though it also gives you the flags you need for the Avengers partner event.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards

Below is a chart that details the levels, points, and rewards in Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint, which finishes at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 10, 2024.

Wakanda Sprint level Points Reward One Ten 60 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One-star green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 60 flags Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 120 flags Ten 300 Two-star yellow sticker pack 11 350 140 flags 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 200 flags 15 450 Three-star pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 240 flags 21 800 Four-star blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 280 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,.50 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint?

Like any other tournament, you score points in the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event by landing on the railroad tiles, which then sends you on a shutdown or bank heist. You can score up to four points in a shutdown, while the size of your heist rewards you with up to 12. To climb the ranks faster, we suggest you use a multiplier while moving around the board.

