All the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards

The Avengers are in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event can help you make the most of their time there. As always, this tournament gives you the chance to get more dice, cash, and various boosts, though it also gives you the flags you need for the Avengers partner event.
Should you run out of rolls before reaching the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide. We also recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates for Monopoly Go Avengers Racers, then take a look at our Monopoly Go Wiki guide to learn about what other events happen in-game.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint rewards
Below is a chart that details the levels, points, and rewards in Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint, which finishes at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 10, 2024.
|Wakanda Sprint level
|Points
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|60 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One-star green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|60 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|120 flags
|Ten
|300
|Two-star yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|140 flags
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|200 flags
|15
|450
|Three-star pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|240 flags
|21
|800
|Four-star blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|280 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,.50 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint?
Like any other tournament, you score points in the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event by landing on the railroad tiles, which then sends you on a shutdown or bank heist. You can score up to four points in a shutdown, while the size of your heist rewards you with up to 12. To climb the ranks faster, we suggest you use a multiplier while moving around the board.
Now that you know everything you can get in the Monopoly Go Wakanda Sprint event, why not go and visit our AFK Journey codes, Dress to Impress codes, Anime Vanguards codes, and Coin Master free spins guides to see what other freebies you can get?