Monopoly Go’s Walk of Fortune event gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on the essentials, with 62 levels to reach and each offering at least one prize. Such goodies include dice to move around the board, cash to erect some buildings, sticker packs to boost your collection, and a range of boosts to help you out in various ways.
Don’t forget that the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event is coming up. If you need some teammates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server and find some friends – you might make some steadfast buddies to help you in all future team-based Monopoly Go events. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice that we update daily, so you can get extra rolls.
All Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards
The Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 7 and runs until the same time on March 10. With three days to complete 62 levels, you should be able to get plenty of goodies. If you want to know what you get at each milestone, check out the table below, where we also tell you how many points you need.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards:
|Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune level
|Points needed
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|25 prize drop tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|30 prize drop tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|45 prize drop tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|50 prize drop tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|55 prize drop tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|65 prize drop tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|70 prize drop tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|80 prize drop tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|100 prize drop tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|110 prize drop tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|120 prize drop tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune?
To get points in Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune, you need to land on any tile with a star token on it. It’s that simple. To make the most out of this event and rack up the points, it’s best to check where the stars are on the board and increase your multiplier as you approach them.
If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers after you get all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards, make sure you head to the Discord server to trade them. If you’re after even more goodies, our Arise Crossover codes and Anime Geek codes guides are full of them.