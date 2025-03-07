Monopoly Go’s Walk of Fortune event gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on the essentials, with 62 levels to reach and each offering at least one prize. Such goodies include dice to move around the board, cash to erect some buildings, sticker packs to boost your collection, and a range of boosts to help you out in various ways.

Don’t forget that the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event is coming up. If you need some teammates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server and find some friends – you might make some steadfast buddies to help you in all future team-based Monopoly Go events. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice that we update daily, so you can get extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards

The Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 7 and runs until the same time on March 10. With three days to complete 62 levels, you should be able to get plenty of goodies. If you want to know what you get at each milestone, check out the table below, where we also tell you how many points you need.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards:

Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune level Points needed Rewards One Five Eight prize drop tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 12 prize drop tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 15 prize drop tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 25 prize drop tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 30 prize drop tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 45 prize drop tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 50 prize drop tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 55 prize drop tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 65 prize drop tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 70 prize drop tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 80 prize drop tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 100 prize drop tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 110 prize drop tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 120 prize drop tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack

How do I play Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune?

To get points in Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune, you need to land on any tile with a star token on it. It’s that simple. To make the most out of this event and rack up the points, it’s best to check where the stars are on the board and increase your multiplier as you approach them.

If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers after you get all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards, make sure you head to the Discord server to trade them. If you’re after even more goodies, our Arise Crossover codes and Anime Geek codes guides are full of them.