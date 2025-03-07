We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards

The Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune event is a three-day affair that offers plenty of valuable rewards, including nearly 800 prize drop tokens.

Monopoly Go Walk Of Fortune: The Monopoly Man in front of a pink background with gold and red tokens falling
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go’s Walk of Fortune event gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on the essentials, with 62 levels to reach and each offering at least one prize. Such goodies include dice to move around the board, cash to erect some buildings, sticker packs to boost your collection, and a range of boosts to help you out in various ways.

Don’t forget that the Monopoly Go St Paddy’s Partners event is coming up. If you need some teammates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server and find some friends – you might make some steadfast buddies to help you in all future team-based Monopoly Go events. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice that we update daily, so you can get extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards

The Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune event begins at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on March 7 and runs until the same time on March 10. With three days to complete 62 levels, you should be able to get plenty of goodies. If you want to know what you get at each milestone, check out the table below, where we also tell you how many points you need.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards:

Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune level Points needed Rewards
One Five Eight prize drop tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 25 prize drop tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 30 prize drop tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 45 prize drop tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 50 prize drop tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 55 prize drop tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 65 prize drop tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 70 prize drop tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 80 prize drop tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 100 prize drop tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 110 prize drop tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 120 prize drop tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice and one purple sticker pack
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune?

To get points in Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune, you need to land on any tile with a star token on it. It’s that simple. To make the most out of this event and rack up the points, it’s best to check where the stars are on the board and increase your multiplier as you approach them.

If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers after you get all of the Monopoly Go Walk of Fortune rewards, make sure you head to the Discord server to trade them. If you’re after even more goodies, our Arise Crossover codes and Anime Geek codes guides are full of them.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.