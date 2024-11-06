All Monopoly Go Water Works rewards

The Monopoly Go Water Works event is here for those of you who need to pick up some extra dice. However, it’s also useful for picking up mega heists, high rollers, sticker packs, cash, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which is important if you want to grab yourself even more freebies.

If you run out of rolls before you finish the event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to meet other players who know what Monopoly Go stickers they may trade with you.

All the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards

Below we list all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Water Works tournament, as well as how many points you need to reach each level. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 6 and runs until the same time on November 7.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards:

Water Works level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 950 70 prize drop tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Water Works?

Like most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Water Works event requires you to land on the railroad tiles, so you get points via bank heists and shutdowns. The amount of points you can get depends on the size of your heist and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To rack up your points quicker, we recommend moving around the board with an active multiplier.

