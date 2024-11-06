We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Water Works rewards

The Monopoly Go Water Works tournament is a short event that allows you to pick up valuable goodies such as rolls and sticker packs.

Monopoly Go Water Works - somebody in scuba gear diving in the ocena
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Water Works event is here for those of you who need to pick up some extra dice. However, it’s also useful for picking up mega heists, high rollers, sticker packs, cash, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which is important if you want to grab yourself even more freebies.

If you run out of rolls before you finish the event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to meet other players who know what Monopoly Go stickers they may trade with you.

All the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards

Below we list all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Water Works tournament, as well as how many points you need to reach each level. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 6 and runs until the same time on November 7.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards:

Water Works level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 950 70 prize drop tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Water Works?

Like most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Water Works event requires you to land on the railroad tiles, so you get points via bank heists and shutdowns. The amount of points you can get depends on the size of your heist and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To rack up your points quicker, we recommend moving around the board with an active multiplier.

