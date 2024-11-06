All Monopoly Go Water Works rewards

The Monopoly Go Water Works event is here for those of you who need to pick up some extra dice. However, it’s also useful for picking up mega heists, high rollers, sticker packs, cash, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which is important if you want to grab yourself even more freebies.
If you run out of rolls before you finish the event, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to meet other players who know what Monopoly Go stickers they may trade with you.
All the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards
Below we list all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Water Works tournament, as well as how many points you need to reach each level. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 6 and runs until the same time on November 7.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Water Works rewards:
|Water Works level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|950
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Water Works?
Like most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Water Works event requires you to land on the railroad tiles, so you get points via bank heists and shutdowns. The amount of points you can get depends on the size of your heist and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To rack up your points quicker, we recommend moving around the board with an active multiplier.
Now that you know all about the Monopoly Go Water Works tournament, check out our Coin Master free spins, Age of Empires Mobile codes, and COD Mobile codes guides to see what other goodies you can get.