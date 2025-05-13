We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards

Monopoly Go's Way Of The Jedi event allows you to take the teachings of Luke and Yoda to heart, and get some freebies while you're at it.

The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the necessities, giving you ample dice and cash, so you can get around the board and build some impressive structures that would put Palpatine's Death Star to shame.

If you still need to meet some other Padawans for the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord. You can't even compete in the Monopoly Go event with some teammates. Let's hope they're better to you than Anakin was to Obi-Wan.

The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event begins on May 13 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and it runs till the same time on May 15. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may seem daunting, but we believe in you. Use the force.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards:

Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 100 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 140 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 180 partner event tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 725 375 dice
16 70 200 partner event tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 220 partner event tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 250 partner event tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 260 partner event tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 300 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 350 partner event tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 380 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 400 partner event tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 420 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 500 partner event tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are by the little green bat token that sits on them. The token changes tiles each time you land on one, so it's best to keep an eye on the board and increase your multiplier when you're within range.

After you grab all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards, check out our Wagarashi codes, Azure Latch codes, and Bubble Gum Simulator Infinit codes to see what other goodies are out there. Now, go forth, and may the force be with you.

