The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the necessities, giving you ample dice and cash, so you can get around the board and build some impressive structures that would put Palpatine's Death Star to shame.
If you still need to meet some other Padawans for the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord. You can't even compete in the Monopoly Go event with some teammates. Let's hope they're better to you than Anakin was to Obi-Wan.
All Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards
The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event begins on May 13 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and it runs till the same time on May 15. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may seem daunting, but we believe in you. Use the force.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards:
|Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|100 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|140 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|180 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|725
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|220 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|250 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|260 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|350 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|380 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|400 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|420 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|500 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are by the little green bat token that sits on them. The token changes tiles each time you land on one, so it's best to keep an eye on the board and increase your multiplier when you're within range.
After you grab all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards, check out our Wagarashi codes, Azure Latch codes, and Bubble Gum Simulator Infinit codes to see what other goodies are out there. Now, go forth, and may the force be with you.