The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on the necessities, giving you ample dice and cash, so you can get around the board and build some impressive structures that would put Palpatine's Death Star to shame.

If you still need to meet some other Padawans for the Monopoly Go Star Wars Partners event, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord. You can't even compete in the Monopoly Go event with some teammates. Let's hope they're better to you than Anakin was to Obi-Wan.

All Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards

The Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event begins on May 13 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and it runs till the same time on May 15. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may seem daunting, but we believe in you. Use the force.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards:

Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi level Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 100 partner event tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 140 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 180 partner event tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 725 375 dice 16 70 200 partner event tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 220 partner event tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 250 partner event tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 260 partner event tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 300 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 350 partner event tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 380 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 400 partner event tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 420 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 500 partner event tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are by the little green bat token that sits on them. The token changes tiles each time you land on one, so it's best to keep an eye on the board and increase your multiplier when you're within range.

After you grab all of the Monopoly Go Way Of The Jedi rewards, check out our Wagarashi codes, Azure Latch codes, and Bubble Gum Simulator Infinit codes to see what other goodies are out there. Now, go forth, and may the force be with you.