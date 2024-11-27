The Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies tournament has 2,100 flags up for grabs, helping you and your team get ahead of the competition in Harvest Racers. However, the usual dice, cash, high rollers, mega heists, and sticker packs are on offer during this event, too.

If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice; it can get you moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event if you haven’t already, you might even be able to get them to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.

All Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards

There are 40 levels in the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies event, and we have a table that details the points you need to reach them as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 27 and concludes at the same time on November 28.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards:

Windy Wheelies levels Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute high roller 14 425 240 flags 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 260 flags 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for Windy Wheelies by doing shutdowns and bank heists. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on how successful your robbery is and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To play one of these minigames, you need to land on a railroad tile, and since there’s one on each side of the board, it’s a good idea to use a multiplier, further boosting the amount of points you get.

If you manage to get all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards and want even more goodies, take a look at when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event is. We also have a Coin Master free spins guide if you want freebies for another game.