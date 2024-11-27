The Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies tournament has 2,100 flags up for grabs, helping you and your team get ahead of the competition in Harvest Racers. However, the usual dice, cash, high rollers, mega heists, and sticker packs are on offer during this event, too.
If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice; it can get you moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event if you haven’t already, you might even be able to get them to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.
All Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards
There are 40 levels in the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies event, and we have a table that details the points you need to reach them as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 27 and concludes at the same time on November 28.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards:
|Windy Wheelies levels
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute high roller
|14
|425
|240 flags
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies?
Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for Windy Wheelies by doing shutdowns and bank heists. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on how successful your robbery is and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To play one of these minigames, you need to land on a railroad tile, and since there’s one on each side of the board, it’s a good idea to use a multiplier, further boosting the amount of points you get.
If you manage to get all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards and want even more goodies, take a look at when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event is. We also have a Coin Master free spins guide if you want freebies for another game.