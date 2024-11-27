We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies tournament is a great way to pick up some sticker packs, cash, and dice so you can move around the board.

Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies: The Monopoly Go dock sat at a table with a drink in front of a pink background with falling tokens
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies tournament has 2,100 flags up for grabs, helping you and your team get ahead of the competition in Harvest Racers. However, the usual dice, cash, high rollers, mega heists, and sticker packs are on offer during this event, too.

If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice; it can get you moving again. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some teammates for the Monopoly Go Harvest Racers event if you haven’t already, you might even be able to get them to trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.

All Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards

There are 40 levels in the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies event, and we have a table that details the points you need to reach them as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on November 27 and concludes at the same time on November 28.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards:

Windy Wheelies levels Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute high roller
14 425 240 flags
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 260 flags
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you get points for Windy Wheelies by doing shutdowns and bank heists. You can get anywhere between two and 12 points, depending on how successful your robbery is and whether or not your shutdown is successful. To play one of these minigames, you need to land on a railroad tile, and since there’s one on each side of the board, it’s a good idea to use a multiplier, further boosting the amount of points you get.

If you manage to get all of the Monopoly Go Windy Wheelies rewards and want even more goodies, take a look at when the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event is. We also have a Coin Master free spins guide if you want freebies for another game.

