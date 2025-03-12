This Monster Hunter game has heaps of freebies on offer in a limited-time event

The Monster Hunter Now anniversary event has plenty in store for us to help celebrate its 1.5 year birthday, and we can’t wait to get our hunt on and party in style. Gold Rathian, Silver Rathalos, and Nightshade Paolumu will all have increased spawn rates, so we can be in with a chance of netting all three during the festivities. But while we’re hunting them down, there will also be a bunch of limited-time quests to embark on.

Like with some of the best mobile games around, Monster Hunter Now has plenty in store for us during the celebration, which kicks off at 9 am local time on March 17, 2025, until 11:59 pm local time on March 23, 2025. You can unlock Premium Quests by exchanging gems, and if you complete them, you’ll earn plenty of valuable rewards, like Gold Rathian Plates and Silver Rathalos plates.

Layered equipment, an exclusive Guild Card background, and an anniversary Hunter Medal are all up for grabs, too, and during the event, you’ll be able to earn Event Exchange Tokens by doing what you do best and hunting monsters. You can use this new in-game currency to trade for various exclusive items in the brand-new Event Exchange Hub. Log in on event day to find out what you can get your hands on, and save up your tokens for the grand opening of the hub on March 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time.

There will also be a 50% boost to materials earned when slaying any monster, and in Elder Dragon Interceptions, the number of basic rewards will also double up upon repelling and then increase by another 50% when you manage to slay the beast. You can check out all of the information for this 1.5 year anniversary on Monster Hunter Now’s blog to make sure you’re ready to go forth and become the best hunter in the land.

