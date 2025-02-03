Monster Hunter Wilds is fast approaching, but before Capcom unleashes us into the Forbidden Lands, there’s one order of business to take care of: nabbing some sweet freebies. In a new crossover celebrating the franchise, the Resident Evil developer is launching a limited-time event with special rewards you won’t be able to get anywhere else. You just need to start playing Monster Hunter Now first.

However, we know you’re probably all over the free mobile game. On the off chance you haven’t given it a chance, Capcom says that “in Event 2, new quests will be added to [the] Monster Hunter Wilds collab event quests. Completing these will reward you with epic items like the Seikret Rider Outfit, which lets you feel like you’re riding on a Seikret from Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as a Wyvern Gem Shard.” Additionally, Monster Hunter Now players can expect “Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds” will make their debut in the game.

While the event is live, Chatacabra can be found after completing urgent quests. For Monster Hunter Wilds specifically, Capcom is delivering gift codes to players who log in from Friday, February 28, 2025, through to Monday, March 31, 2025. The code will automatically unlock the following items in the new Monster Hunter game when it launches:

Ten mega potions

Three dusts of life

Three dash juices

Five well-done steaks

Five energy drinks

The wait for Monster Hunter Wilds has been a long one. Can you believe it’s been seven years since Monster Hunter: World? Neither can we. In that time, Monster Hunter Now has affirmed itself a highly popular entry in the franchise, with over 15 million downloads as of 2024. Alongside milestones like Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary, we’ve got upcoming entries such as Monster Hunter Outlanders on the horizon, too.

