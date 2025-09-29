All confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders characters and buddies

Who are the Monster Hunter Outlanders characters? MHO features a cast of unique adventurers outside of the main protagonist, which you can use to form squads to help you in battle. They each have their own assigned weapons, classes, and skills, offering support in a wide range of scenarios, so picking the right team is an integral part of preparing for any hunt.

On top of the Monster Hunter Outlanders adventurers, there are also three different types of buddies that you can bring along. Similar to previous Monster Hunter games, these fluffy and feathered friends can be a great boon in battle, offering a variety of useful skills and abilities to make your hunts easier. So, let's take a look at all of the adventurers and buddies coming to the new Monster Hunter game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Outlanders adventurers and buddies:

All confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders characters

Monster Hunter Outlanders sees you take control of a main protagonist known as the Fated Adventurer, who can switch between any weapon types and classes available in the game. You can also fully customize their appearance.

Outside of this, you can also collect and play as different adventurers. Adventurers are reliable companions that come from diverse cultures and backgrounds, and each one has their own unique playstyle and skills. They have armor sets based on specific Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters, and appear to be associated with those monsters on the official website. This likely means that their attacks and elements will align with those of their associated monsters.

So far, TiMi Studio and Capcom have revealed four adventurers, along with their classes, weapons, and those aforementioned associated monsters, and we've listed them all below. Of course, we'll be sure to update this guide as soon as more characters pop up.

Here are all the confirmed MHO adventurers:

Raya

Type: disruptor

Weapon: dual blades

"The desert winds said I'd have an amazing encounter today. Turns out it was right!"

Raya is an adventurer who wields dual blades and acts as a disruptor in battle. She's wears armor based on the Kulu-Ya-Ku, a bird wyvern that first appeared in Monster Hunter: World. This curious, nomadic creature is instantly recognizable for its Dodo-like head, fiery attacks, and tendency to carry around rocks to defend itself. Raya's design is reminiscent of the Kulu-Ya-Ku's appearance, featuring a blonde bob, an orange and cream color scheme, and plenty of beaded and feathered accessories.

Madelyn

Type: support

Weapon: bow

"When handled correctly, even poison can become medicine. Tell me - what's your remedy?"

Madelyn is a bow-wielding adventurer who takes a supportive role in battle. Her equipment takes inspiration from the Pukei-Pukei, a chameleon-like bird wyvern recognized by its long tongue, dangerous tail, and poisonous attacks. Like the Kulu-Ya-Ku, the Pukei-Pukei made its first appearance in Monster Hunter: World. Madelyn's design features the Pukei-Pukei's recognizable feathers and hide, as well as purple and green poison vials that she likely uses as coatings for her ammo.

Midori

Type: assault

Weapon: long sword

"All living things love my performance. Because in it, they can see themselves."

Midori is an assault adventurer who wields a long sword in battle. Her equipment ties in with the Rathian, the iconic female flying wyvern that made its debut back in the very first Monster Hunter game. A mate to the Rathalos, the Rathian is a green, dragon-like monster that can breathe fire and inflict poison damage with its claws. To reflect this, Midori's design consists of an elegant green outfit with flowing sleeves and red and gold embroidered embellishments, as well as green, scale-like gloves reminiscent of the Rathian armor from previous games.

Pepe

Type: disruptor

Weapon: heavy bowgun

"Hey, I got real close to a monster earlier! It was super fluffy!"

Pepe is a heavy bowgun user who acts as a disruptor in battle. Her equipment takes inspiration from the Paolumu, a bat-like flying wyvern that made its first appearance in Monster Hunter: World. With its plush, white fur and pink face, the Paolumu resembles a Honduran white bat. However, it's also capable of inflating its special air sac and floating around like a balloon. As such, Pepe's armor has a luxurious, regal vibe, with a fur-hemmed cloak and quilted bodice, as well as a poofy bowgun.

All confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders buddies

Outside of adventurers, you can also fortify your team with buddies. In addition to the much-loved Palicos we've seen in previous games, Monster Hunter Outlanders introduces two new species of buddies called Rutaco and Trillan.

Each buddy has its own unique appearance, personality, and skill set. Through training, they can become strong and reliable partners, assisting hunters who align with their associated class. Keep in mind that even buddies of the same type can have different appearances and varying abilities, and pairing an adventurer with the right buddy can have a big impact on your gameplay.

Here are all of the confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders buddies:

Palico

Type: assault

These adorable cat-like creatures make a triumphant return in Outlanders, journeying to Aesoland alongside the adventurers. They're skilled with various weapons and items and excel at assisting assault-type adventurers.

Rutaco

Type: disruptor

Native to Aesoland, these sweet, monkey-like buddies are adept at using tools and radiantite to build different structures. They specialize in assisting disruptor-type adventurers.

Trillan

Type: support

Like the Rutaco, these fine-feathered friends are native to Aesoland. They're skilled at using their voices to support their allies, meaning they make great companions for support-type adventurers.

What are the Monster Hunter Outlanders classes?

In addition to weapons, there are three main MHO classes - assault, disruptor, and support. All adventurers and buddies align with one of these classes, and each one takes on a different role in battle. Effectively utilizing these classes when you form a squad is an important part of preparing for any hunt, as it can have a big impact on the difficulty of different battles.

Here are all of the Monster Hunter Outlanders classes:

Assault - specializes in dealing high amounts of damage

- specializes in dealing high amounts of damage Disruptor - focuses on crowd control and weakening monsters

- focuses on crowd control and weakening monsters Support - capable of healing, buffing, and enhancing allies, as well as rescuing squadmates in battle

How do I get more Monster Hunter Outlanders characters?

You can obtain Monster Hunter Outlanders adventurers for free by playing the game and completing daily challenges, though you can also pay for new adventurers if you wish. TiMi Studio shared this information with us during a Discord call leading up to Monster Hunter Outlanders' TGS appearance in September 2025. However, the dev was unable to confirm any further details regarding the game's monetization system at the time, so we're currently unsure whether Outlanders will be a gacha game with pullable characters, or if you'll be able to purchase them outright.

And those are all of the confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders characters and buddies. Of course, we're sure plenty of other fresh faces will appear in the lead-up to the Monster Hunter Outlanders release date, so be sure to check back in the future to learn more. In the meantime, you can check out our list of the best upcoming and new mobile games to see what other exciting experiences are on the horizon.