Monster Hunter Outlanders codes November 2026

Every adventurer needs some extra help, so make sure to use these Monster Hunter Outlanders codes for free potions, drinks, and rutacoins in the game. Once you're well-equipped, you'll have everything you need to head out on your next hunt in this sprawling world.

If you're interested in more information, check out our guide for all the Monster Hunter Outlanders weapons and Monster Hunter Outlanders characters you can use in the game.

Here are all the active Monster Hunter Outlanders codes:

mho1029 - 200 rutacoins and 20k zenny

- 200 rutacoins and 20k zenny mhogohunt - three mega potions, three energy drinks, three antidotes, five verdant dew, and 2k zenny

- three mega potions, three energy drinks, three antidotes, five verdant dew, and 2k zenny famitsumho2026 - three mega potions, three energy drinks, three antidotes, and 2k zenny

How do I redeem Monster Hunter Outlanders codes?

To redeem the above codes in Monster Hunter Outlanders, follow these steps:

Launch Monster Hunter Outlanders on your device

Make a character and enter the game

Reach Adventure Rank 5, including the quest 'Get Stronger, Adventurer'

Click the event button, shaped like a treasure chest, in the top-right corner of the screen

Head to the second tab

Choose CDKey Redemption

Type or paste a code into the box

Hit confirm

Claim your rewards from your inbox

What are Monster Hunter Outlanders codes?

The codes in this guide come right from Level Infinite, the developer of the game. Each code we've seen so far gives a stack of freebies you can make use of, from different currencies to health items. And when you're out facing huge monsters, you're going to need them.

New codes will likely release when updates or fixes come to the game, or to celebrate events and additions like new areas or characters. Keep an eye on this guide to get all the latest rewards.