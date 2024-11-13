Capcom is about to do what once seemed impossible, and that’s bringing a fully open-world Monster Hunter game to your pocket. Monster Hunter Outlanders is a brand-new collaboration with developer TiMi Studio Group, the minds behind Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite. This is the beast-thwarting experience your iPhone and Android device is asking for.

Set aside Monster Hunter Now, folks, this open-world game franchise is getting a much bigger, glossier free mobile game treatment. Monster Hunter Outlander lets players team up in squads of four, or solo, to tackle massive creatures in a lush sprawling map. TiMi Studio Group expresses in a new statement that players can expect “natural environments, ecosystems, and monsters,” though whether familiar monsters from the past will emerge remains a mystery.

Monster Hunter Outlanders features heaps of gear to sift through, as well as a suite of tools so you can craft new items to your heart’s content. While it’s likely there’ll be huge quests to embark upon, the developer clarifies that Monster Hunter Outlanders will feature “regular world events and activities, creating immense opportunities for the community to have fun together during their in-game adventures.”

Bringing a fully-fledged action game experience to mobile is a large task, but TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang believes that “it’s time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming.” Huang adds that this new iteration of the franchise offers players “an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today.”

Right now there isn’t a concrete Monster Hunter Outlanders release date, but there will be several playtests to look out for, according to the developer. For now, check out the game’s first trailer to get an initial glimpse of the fights to come.

