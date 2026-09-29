Monster Hunter Outlanders' gacha characters may "bring fresh playstyles", but the protagonist "will always remain relevant"

As a long-time Monster Hunter fan, I've been heading out into the field at any opportunity for over a decade at this point. So, when TiMi Studios announced Monster Hunter Outlanders back in November 2024, my interest was immediately piqued. Setting out to bring the full-fat Monster Hunter experience to mobile, Outlanders strives to capture all of the elements we love from the mainline series in the palm of our hands, while also introducing some fresh features to keep you hooked. And, having spent plenty of time with the latest beta, I can confidently say that it does a great job of this.

Now, after three closed betas and a whole lot of work, we're finally in the home stretch, as TiMi Studios has revealed that the release date is just one month away. To celebrate this exciting news, we got the opportunity to sit down with producer Dong Huang for an exciting Monster Hunter Outlanders interview, discussing the evolution of the game, how the team went about capturing the essence of such a legendary series, the community's response so far, and more. So pull up a log around the BBQ spit as we dive in.

Pocket Tactics: Monster Hunter Outlanders has evolved a lot over the past few betas. What are the biggest changes you've made and why?

Dong Huang: Listening to our community and acting on player feedback is at the core of our development philosophy, especially as we build Monster Hunter Outlanders for long-term live-service operation. Each test phase provides an invaluable opportunity for us to refine the game together with our players.

A prime example of this is how we've continuously adjusted our monetization and progression systems based on community input. Following feedback from CBT2, we introduced major player-centric changes in CBT3, such as removing targeted recruitment pools for Buddies, creating direct free acquisition methods for featured SSR Buddies, and significantly boosting overall free in-game rewards.

Having recently wrapped up CBT3, we are already actively implementing adjustments for our global release based directly on the feedback we received. We genuinely value our players' voices, and we will keep actively tuning the game to deliver the best possible experience for our community.

The third closed beta recently ended, and this time we saw a variety of events and much more content. What has the community response been like this time around?

The community response to CBT3 was remarkably positive and encouraging. Players particularly appreciated how faithfully the game recreated the signature elements of the Monster Hunter series, with many sharing that experiencing such an authentic, high-quality hunt in a free-to-play mobile format far exceeded their initial expectations. Our original additions, including unique Adventurers, Radiant monsters, and open-world exploration also received glowing feedback, confirming strong player enthusiasm for the distinct identity of Monster Hunter Outlanders.

At the same time, because CBT3 was intentionally limited in scale and availability, the test represented only a small snapshot of what the full game will offer. Toward the midpoint of the beta, some players voiced that they were eager for even more content to experience. We take this as a huge vote of confidence; players were so engaged with the game that they simply wanted more.

Taking this feedback directly to heart, we are actively drawing on everything we learned throughout CBT3 to build our launch version, with the goal of delivering a significantly richer and broader array of content and experiences at global release.

On launch, how often can we expect new updates, banners, and events? Will it follow a set structure like other live service gacha games with new major version updates every few weeks?

As a long-term live-service title, Monster Hunter Outlanders is designed around a structured, predictable update rhythm to ensure players always have exciting new content and challenges to look forward to.

While we will officially share our specific roadmap and update schedule closer to launch, players can certainly expect a steady cadence of major version updates alongside regular seasonal events and featured content.

Our goal is to deliver a balanced and consistent content loop that keeps the world of Monster Hunter Outlanders dynamic and fresh, while giving players enough time to enjoy each new addition at their own pace.

Can we expect to get more locations to explore in the future? What were your inspirations for the environments we've seen so far?

Yes, absolutely! Expanding the world with new regions and distinct ecosystems is a central pillar of our live-service journey. Going forward, we will continue rolling out brand-new field exploration regions with unique terrains and landscapes to keep the adventure fresh for all Adventurers.

For our upcoming global launch, we will be adding two brand-new field exploration regions - the Grand Archipelago and the Rotfall Abyss (which we showcased at Tokyo Game Show). Each region features entirely new storylines and ecosystems, offering players a richer and more immersive exploration experience.

When it comes to design inspiration, every locale in Monster Hunter Outlanders is created around the monsters that inhabit it, combining realistic ecological depth with dynamic open-world features. A great example of this design philosophy can be seen in the regions Adventurers got to experience across our previous closed beta tests.

The Giantwood Locale is an abnormally lush forest where towering trees interweave their branches into aerial corridors, creating an ecosystem rich in vertical layers. The Searing Plains is a vast, scorching desert where endless dunes meet jagged rock formations. Extreme temperature shifts between day and night bring frequent sandstorms, leaving scattered oases as the sole bastions of life where desert creatures compete fiercely for territory.

Whether navigating towering tree canopies or adapting to harsh desert law, our goal is to ensure every locale feels like a living, breathing world. We're excited to continue expanding these horizons for our Adventurers, so stay tuned for future content updates!

The hammer has finally arrived in CBT3. What other weapons are on the way, and what's your favorite so far?

We were thrilled by the incredible reception the Hammer received during CBT3! Bringing all 14 iconic weapon types that fans know and love into Monster Hunter Outlanders has always been part of our long-term roadmap. As for which weapon will be making its debut next, we encourage all our Adventurers to keep a close eye on our official channels!

As for my personal favorite, I like to think of myself as a jack-of-all-trades across every weapon type! That said, I've recently been spending a lot of time with the Gunlance - the ultimate 'man's romance' - which has been an absolute blast.

Have you faced any issues translating the weapons to this new playstyle?

When adapting these classic weapons for mobile, our biggest challenge was consolidating and streamlining their complex movesets. Touchscreens naturally limit how many buttons you can display, whereas Monster Hunter relies heavily on deep, branching combo trees. Translating those intricate moves into intuitive, touch-friendly skills required immense effort during early development.

Fortunately, TiMi Studio Group brings years of mobile R&D expertise alongside a dedicated User Research team. Through continuous focus group testing and user feedback, we methodically refined the controls, achieving a level of fluidity and responsiveness that gives us great confidence in the final gameplay feel.

The playable Adventurers add quite a lot of uniqueness to Outlanders, making it stand out from the mainline series. How have you found the response to them so far, and how often can we expect new ones to arrive in the future?

Overall, the response to playable Adventurers has been very positive. As a core feature of Monster Hunter Outlanders, they have provided players with a fresh and unique hunting experience throughout our tests.

Looking ahead, Adventurers can expect new playable Adventurers to join the roster with every major content update, continually bringing fresh playstyles and strategic possibilities to explore!

Off the back of that question, many hunters are concerned about these other characters eventually making the Fated Adventurer obsolete, especially with you mentioning that they can't learn new moves or change their ultimate. How do you plan to tackle introducing all of these new characters while still ensuring the Fated Adventurer is viable?

The Fated Adventurer possesses unique versatility that sets them apart, with the ability to wield all weapon types and switch between all three role types.

As we continue bringing classic Monster Hunter weapon types into Monster Hunter Outlanders over time, every new weapon addition directly expands the Fated Adventurer's arsenal, opening up fresh gameplay possibilities with each new weapon release.

Additionally, as the player's personal avatar, the Fated Adventurer remains the central protagonist driving our expanding narrative. While newly introduced Adventurers offer distinct, specialized playstyles, the Fated Adventurer serves as a flexible anchor that will always remain relevant and fully viable throughout the player's journey.

The recent reveal of Ruger Aidal was quite a surprise - it looks glorious. What were your inspirations for its unique design? What can we expect from our first battle with it?

Ruger Aidal is the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Outlanders, and we can officially confirm that it is an Elder Dragon.

What really sets Ruger Aidal apart is its noble, knight-like presence and commanding aura. Beyond its striking visual design, Ruger Aidal is deeply tied to our main storyline, serving as a central figure in the lore and progression of Monster Hunter Outlanders.

As for the combat experience, Adventurers might initially find themselves stunned by its appearance and powerful skills during their first encounter. However, once they grow familiar with its patterns and mechanics, they will find fighting Ruger Aidal to be a very engaging and fun experience.

You previously mentioned the potential addition of new monsters exclusive to Outlanders. Of course, we've already seen Ruger Aidal and the radiant variants, but can we expect to see more any time soon?

Yes, absolutely. We have many more original monsters currently in active development and in our long-term plans for Monster Hunter Outlanders. Adventurers can look forward to encountering more monsters in future updates, so please stay tuned to our official channels!

How do you go about designing original monsters and variants, while also ensuring that they fit in with the world of Monster Hunter?

Designing original monsters and variants for Outlanders is a highly collaborative effort with Capcom, driven by our team's deep passion for and understanding of the Monster Hunter IP. From the outset, Capcom provides extensive IP knowhows, sharing clear guidelines on the world's ecology, tone, and visual language. Combined with our deep knowledge of the franchise, this ensures that every concept stays true to the brand identity.

Before production, we engage in thorough discussions with our partner to align on high concepts, exploring ideas for new creatures or variants that fit existing ecosystems and lore. During execution, communication remains constant: we share work-in-progress assets and conduct joint reviews, allowing feedback on silhouettes, colors, movesets, and behaviors. Such an iterative process, fueled by our dedication to the series, ensures every monster feels innovative yet seamlessly integrated.

Can we expect to see any more elder dragons appear in the game in the future?

At this stage, we can't reveal specific details just yet, but we encourage all our Adventurers to stay tuned and look forward to what's ahead. Please keep an eye on our official channels for future updates!

And that's it for our Monster Hunter Outlanders interview. We also asked about Apex Weapons versus forgable weapons, returning monsters from the mainline series, progression and difficulty scaling (including whether Master Rank and eco cap raises will arrive in the future), and how TiMi Studios intends to balance ensuring a challenge for veteran players while also making the game accessible to new players further down the line. Unfortunately, Dong Huang wasn't able to go into detail on these just yet, but he told us that "it's something we hope to share more about in the future" - so be sure to stay tuned to the game's official socials for more news.

We'd like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dong Huang and TiMi Studios for their time and the opportunity to try the game in the lead-up to the hotly anticipated Monster Hunter Outlanders release date. If you want to hear more about my thoughts on the game as a veteran hunter, be sure to check out my full Monster Hunter Outlanders preview. You can also pre-register now via Google Play, the App Store, or the game's official website. We can't wait to see you all in the field in a few weeks.